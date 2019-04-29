Leading African Fertilizer Company, Notore, Eyes Liberia

After series of discussions between Havit Incorporated and Nigeria’s leading fertilizer, agro-allied, power and infrastructure Company, the Notore Chemical Industries Plc, official is in the country for a five-day feasibility visit to Liberia. According to officials at Havit, the purpose of this visit is to explore the viability of importing finished goods or establishing a fertilizer bagging plant.

Havit Incorporated, being the newest partner to Notore Chemical Industries, Plc as one of its committed partners, has over the past weeks been making frantic efforts to revolutionize the fertilizer and agro-allied services sector through its quest to be the exclusive distributor of the product in Liberia and other Mano River Union (MRU) member states. This aspect on the part of Notore will add more value to the sector, giving opportunity to several industrial companies that are in demand of fertilizers for the growth of their agricultural products to be at ease.

Actualizing this plan, an executive of Notore, Mr. Auwalu Umar, who is currently in the country as guest of Havit Incorporated officials, including Mr. C. Vincent Iweanoge, JD and Winston A. Tolbert, have been having meaningful discussions with stakeholders, explaining the importance of this venture, and the benefits Liberians hope to achieve.

Already successful meetings with stakeholders including the Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Samuel Tweah, as well as authorities at Firestone Liberia, Sime Darby Plantation (SDPL), the Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) and the National Investment Commission (NIC), have taken place with some positive results and green light for this venture. One of the overwhelming feedbacks from the concessionaires have been the high cost of fertilizers and its inaccessibility.

Officials of the NIC were impressed by a PowerPoint presentation delivered by Mr. Umar on the background of Notore at the NIC on Friday, April 26, 2019, and further expressed their institution’s support to the initiative.

NIC Director of Investment Promotion, Quinton A. Tunis, assured Havit and Notore officials of his institution’s readiness and support to the venture, noting that its establishment in Liberia will help boost the Liberian agriculture sector, particularly farmers and other concessionaires that are in dire need of fertilizers and other agro-allied services provided by Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

He said the venture will promote the Liberian Government ‘Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD)’ through agriculture.

For his part, the Principal Director of Havit Incorporated, Mr. C. Vincent Iweanoge assured the Commission of a successful deal in the operation of the venture, noting that its establishment in Liberia will ease the hardship encountered by farmers in accessing affordable and quality fertilizers. Mr. Iweanoge stressed his desire to replicate some of Notore’s successful agro extension services to farmers through best farming practices, catch them young initiatives and distribution channels.