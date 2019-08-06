— MDLC President Cyrus urges

The president of the Monrovia Ducor Lions Club (MDLC), Mr. Momo T. Cyrus, has said that leadership is about seeing the needs of the people, especially the vulnerable and the less fortunate ones, noting that leaders must be kindhearted. According to him, for one to become a true leader of the people, the person should open his/her eyes to issues that affect the people and find solutions to those problems. A leader should be cognizant of his environment and its people, he said.

He spoke over the weekend at a program marking the installation of the new MDLC leadership, during which he and other elected officers took over the mantle of authority of the Lionistic year (2019-2020). The well attended ceremony brought together national and regional leaders, and members of other Lion clubs.

Mr. Cyrus, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Security Expert Guard of Liberia (SEGAL), said was not only speaking to the consciences of his fellow Lions, but also to the consciences of national leaders.

“I have come to realize that, to serve others, as a leader, you must open your eyes to the realities of the day; the realities surrounding you,” he said. “This is meant to say that if you care, you will be aware. Opening your eyes to the needs of the downtrodden and underprivileged is the beginning of kindness.

“I therefore, want to use this platform to admonish all Lions in this hall to begin opening their eyes to the needs of other people, which is indeed the right thing to do.”

He said that his ascendancy to the leadership of MDLC teaches a lesson that leadership in Lionism “is not how long you have been a Lion, but how well you have served.”

“Three years ago, I took oath to be a Lion and tonight I am being installed as president for this club. Therefore, I pledge my time, money and talent to my club and Lionism at large tonight.”

Since becoming a Lion and prior to his ascendancy, Cyrus has been decorated with awards for his ‘enormous contributions,’ not just to the MDLC, but to the service of humanity.

“I and my co-workers will seek to be visible with projects, henceforth. We have envisaged few projects intended to be undertaken during our tenure. The new leadership firstly intends to unify all MDLC members and settle all misunderstandings that exist among or between fellow Lions,” he said.

Mr. Cyrus said that there is a discussion underway to have MDLC’s signage placed at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County. It is anticipated that the signage will be placed at the arrival section of the newly constructed terminal.

“We also seek to establish a vigorous public relations program to help provide the visibility that our club needs. We also intend to establish a harmonized operational plan. We will also seek to strengthen MDLC through the involvement of more young people,” Cyrus said.

Through MDLC, Cyrus has said that he, personally, will undertake a project to build a three-bed-room house in Voinjama, Lofa County, for the blind—a project that is estimated at between US$12,000 and US$15,000.

The guest speaker of the program, ECOBANK-Liberia Executive Director David Kweku Thompson, said that institutions like MDLC need more funds to meet the ever increasing demands of humanitarian services.

In order to meet its financial targets, the group needs to be innovative in raising the requisite funds to cater to the needs of their targets. It was on this basis that he spoke on the topic, “Fund Raising in the Digital Age.”

Thompson said that Liberia’s mobile penetration level is increasing on a daily basis and those who want to appeal to the consciences of the Liberian people to give to worthy humanitarian causes must be able to prepare themselves for the digital age — which future is banking.

“You must be able to open bank and mobile money accounts so that those, who want to give can do so conveniently through the bank without any stress,” he said.

Other corps of officers who were installed were James Wallace, 1st vice president; Miata Kuteh, 2nd vice president; Bhatur Holmes-Varmah, 3rd vice president and Hawa Kiadii, secretary.

Others are John Wangalo, treasurer; Priscilla E. Quaye, tamer and Jallah G. Zuma, tail twister.

However, three new members were inducted and have officially become members of MDLC. These include Normanlyne B. Barclay, Alice D. Weefur Cooper and Grace S. Harris.