LDEA Seize US$119K Worth of Narcotics

By Ben T.C. Brooks

Agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) on April 8, 2019, seized huge quantities of narcotic substances at the Toe Town checkpoint in Grand Gedeh County with the estimated street value of US$119,000.

Grand Gedeh County LDEA Commander, Octivus Manning, informed the Daily Observer in Zwedru, the county’s capital, that the illegal substances include 120 grams of heroine and 124kg of home grown-marijuana.

“Suspect Mamie Dokpah, 45, was arrested with the substances while traveling from Nimba to the CVI Gold Mining Camp, few kilometers from Zwedru,” Manning said.

CVI is one of the densely populated gold mining camps in the Southeast, where several other foreign nationals have crossed over from neighboring countries to do illegal mining.

According to the LDEA, suspect Dokpah had the illegal substances concealed in separate gallons, under the pretext that the content was red oil or cane juice, while some were placed in empty rice bags in the form of used clothes.

“When she reached the checkpoint, she declared the bags as used papers and clothes, while describing the gallons as red oil or cane juice, but our agent detected the contents and asked that we inspect them. It was from there we discovered the illegal drugs,” said LDEA Manning.

The suspect and the products were subsequently reported to Zwedru, from where suspect Dokpah is expected to face court trial for illegal possession of narcotic drugs. She has meanwhile admitted to being in possession of the substances and pleaded for mercy.

“I am a single mother of three children; I have been doing my cold bowl business to support them,” she said. “At present, two of the children are in 12th grade, attending private schools, and fees have gone beyond what I can earn from selling cold bowl,” she added.

In a related development, the LDEA has complained that despite all the efforts to discourage the trading of illicit drugs and addiction, many people are still heavily involved, “because of weak anti-drugs laws in the country.”

Meanwhile, Manning has called on citizens to constantly engage their lawmakers to enact the anti-drugs laws so as to discourage importation of contrabands to the country.

She said everybody in CVI knew her for selling cold bowl, but it was one of friends who encouraged her because it made her fast money. “Looking at my obligations, I decided to do it to enable me to support my children.”