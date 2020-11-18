LDEA Confiscates L$8,395,000 Narcotics

The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency over the weekend arrested a huge quantity of narcotic substances value L$8,395,000 from several individuals across the country.

Following a tip-off, a 55-year-old Nigerian, identified as Joseph Nwajiaku, was arrested with 23 tubes of heroin valued at L$3,220,000 by officers of the LDEA following his arrival at the Roberts Int’l Airport onboard Kenya Airway flight No. KQ 508 (728) from Malawi to Monrovia on November 12, 2020.

According to the LDEA commander at the airport Special Agent Trokon Jackson, the suspect was discovered carrying a huge quantity of substances in his belly following hours of persuasive interrogation where he passed out 12 tubes of heroin at the airport.

He was later transferred to LDEA headquarters in Fiamah, Sinkor where he also passed out another 11 tubes of raw heroin.

However, suspect Joseph has been duly investigated and charged with the unlicensed importation and illegal distribution of narcotic substances as contained in subchapter 14.101 of the amended October 17, 2014, Penal Code of Lib.

Meanwhile, several other suspects have been arrested in connection to the illegal possession and distribution of illegal substances across communities.

Following a search and seizure warrant issued by the Bushrod Island magisterial court on November 10-12, six (6) individuals were arrested from the Clara Town and Jamaica Rd. community with 364.1 grams of heroin and 70 plates of compressed marijuana value at $5,175,000 LRD.

According to the LDEA Clara Town commander, Special Agent Emmanuel G. Wonleh, the arrest was made possible following well-varified intelligence and the extraordinary experience of his team.

Suspects Momie Massaley, age 35, Mohammed Jalloh age 30, Ifeanui Osadebe age 47, Chimedu Okwe age 25, Chisom Eze age 19, Albert Tarr 41, and Asatu Konneh 50, Liberians, Sierra Leoneans, and Nigerians (respectively), were all investigated charged, and forwarded to court for prosecution.

In another development, the LDEA has begun a demolition exercise across the country ahead of the Special Senatorial Election (SSE).

According to the operation director Lorenzo P. W. Pelham, the move is intended to buttress the Joint Security’s effort in maintaining peace and security as well as discouraging the existence of potential criminal hideouts across communities.

The operation is expected to cover the entire country and will continue after the successful conduct of these elections.

In so doing, residents are encouraged to collaborate with the LDEA in cleaning up their respective communities.

At the same time, the newly appointed Chief of General Operations S/A G-1 Atty. Martin M. Tumoe has emphasized his willingness to working with his professional colleagues from other law enforcement institutions as he takes on his new assignment.