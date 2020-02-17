LDEA Comptroller Wins New Brand Kehkeh at UBA Raffle Draw

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia has given one of its esteemed customers, Mr. Kokulo S. Borvor, Comptroller at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), a brand new kehkeh (tricycle) worth US$3,000 as a reward for participating in its ‘Save and Win’ campaign promotion.

The draw was held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the UBA’s head office at the intersection of Broad and Nelson Streets, in Monrovia.

The campaign required all existing and new customers to deposit or build their account balance to US$300 or L$50,000 from the beginning of the month without withdrawing until the end of the month to automatically qualify for the raffle draw.

The UBA ‘Save and Win’ campaign, which ran from September 1, 2019 thru January 30, 2020, sought to appreciate and encourage every Liberian to adapt to a culture of saving.

As he received the keys to his new kehkeh, the enthused Mr. Borvor said: “I am very excited and immensely grateful to the UBA family for such an amazing gift. I am glad to the extent that I don’t even know how to express my joy.”

His account number was picked from among over hundreds of other account numbers which automatically qualified him as the final winner of the UBA Liberia ‘Save and Win’ grand prize.

The raffle draw was supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA), the legal body responsible for all raffle draws in Liberia.

The presentation was also graced by the UBA Liberia’s outgoing Managing Director, Olalekan Balogun and his successor Madam Nkechi Arizor. Also, tellers, customers, and many others including motorcyclists, witnessed the raffle draw, which was flavored by cultural performances.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation in an emotion-laden voice, Borvor said that words were inadequate to express, “so you are saying that I am the last but the Bible says better is the end of any matter than the beginning. I am so happy to see myself winning this kehkeh. Can you imagine that this is the first week of our 21-day of fast and prayer that we’re into and then, seeing myself winning kehkeh, I am overly happy.”

It can be recalled that Ms. Lucia Johnson, a local businesswoman; Jennie Boe, an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Coordinator of Montserrado County Health Team; Mr. E. Armaso Bawn, Director for Financial Markets at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL); and Mrs Julia B. Davies, won the motorbikes in the same campaign in previous months.

Olalekan Balogun, the outgoing UBA Liberia Managing Director, said the raffle draw was a way of recognizing their customer’s patronage and the trust customers have in the bank.

He said: “As a bank, we are committed to continue satisfying the needs of our customers as well as empowering them to join and join the savings culture, through schemes like this and provide opportunities for them.”

While urging customers to remain focused and stay with UBA Liberia, Mr. Balogun noted that the initiative is a continuous process and that at UBA, they always look at ways of trying to add value to the lives of people and give back to society.

Meanwhile, UBA Liberia is one of the leading commercial banks with wide-range of electronic solutions, promoting e-commerce experience for its customers.