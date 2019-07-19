LDEA Arrests Man, 25, with US$119K Value Marijuana

By Ben T.C. Brooks (Contributor)

On July 13, 2019, agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) assigned in Zleh Town checkpoint in Grand Gedeh County, arrested 13 kilograms of home-grown narcotic substance with an estimated street value of US$119,000.

Grand Gedeh County LDEA Commander, Octavius Manning, told reporters in Zwedru that the illegal substance was arrested from one Daniel Kamara, 25, while traveling from Nimba to Bantley Gold Mining Camp on a motorbike. The Bantley Gold Camp is about 45 kilometers from Zwedru City, and is one of the second most densely populated gold mining camps in the county. It has the record of several other foreign nationals, including West African “miners.”

According to Manning, suspect Kamara concealed the illegal substances in back empty rice bags, which he tied to a commercial motorbike.

“Kamara got to the checkpoint, showed the bags as his used clothes, but never knew that our officers got a hint when he picked up from Nimba County that he was bringing some quantity of the cannabis on a motorbike to Bantly. So, while searching the content of the bag, our agents discovered that he had this home-grown marijuana in the bag,” LDEA Commander Manning said.

The products and suspect Daniel Kamara were subsequently sent to Zwedru, and later forwarded to the Zwedru Magisterial Court on July 16, 2019 to face court trial for being in possession of illegal substance.

While awaiting his trial, the Daily Observer gathered that suspect Kamara has meanwhile been transferred to the national palace of correction, waiting the 7th Judicial August Term of court, “because the crime in question is above the jurisdiction of the magisterial court.

Suspect Kamara has reportedly admitted to being in possession of the narcotic substance, saying it has been his livelihood over five years. He then pleaded for mercy.

Commander Manning has therefore called on citizens to discourage their children, and family members from taking in illicit drugs, because it damages lives.