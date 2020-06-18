LCN Launches “Each One, Teach One” Initiative

By Titus Barbu

An initiative intended to help adults who are not literate as well as children to read and write during the State of Emergency (SOE) caused by Covid-19 pandemic has been launched by the Liberia Community Network (LCN), a non-for-profit organization.

The launch, which was held on June 8, 2020, on the main campuses of the Ann Sandell, located in Paynesville brought together teachers from Montserrado and Margibi.

Rose Mends-Cole Sherman, who spoke at the start of the program, said LCN is currently working with 34 schools in two of Liberia’s 15 counties. Madam Sherman is the Board Chairperson of the LCN. She named Montserrado and Margibi as counties where the organization is operating.

The LCN Board Chairperson said one way to brighten the future of young Liberians is by training them for the academic year and during the vacation time to ensure that they are more qualified, and because they are the one interacting with the students, if they do not know what materials to teach the children their future will be dark.

Mrs. Rose Mends-Cole Sherman said the teaching by radio is not bad but Liberia should not always dwell on one method if “we need to progress”.

“LCN is launching this initiative today and tomorrow another person can lunch another, which can be left with the student to choose the one he or she can learn from; now how many students are willing to listen to radio during this period just a few,” Madam Sherman maintained

She noted that the LCN has trained about 184 volunteer teachers to carry out the “Each One Teach One” program but due to lack of funding the organization had to work on a smaller scale.

Madam Sherman thanked the volunteer teachers for taking up their precious time to go this through week-long training and also encouraged them to make valuable contributions to the development of the country by teaching someone to read and write.

The volunteer teachers will select four houses including his own house bringing the total number of houses to five, within his neighborhood to help teach both children in the nursery especially those who are not literate.

“Our mission is to work with schools, teachers and PTAs to see how best our children can get quality education and we will make sure that our children’s features are brightening through the quality education we offer”, Madam Sherman noted.

She further said that LCN was founded in 2016 with the sole purpose of capacity building in the education sector of Liberia.

In other remarks, Chris S. Suah, LCN Program Assistant admonished the participants to be thoughtful and concentrate on building Liberia through quality education.

Jasper Hney Jr., who served as one of the facilitators said the booklet is being used as part of the “Keep Safe and Keep Learning” initiative of constructively network to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

“The selected houses will present a literate person to teach from the booklet and the teaching in the homes will be supervised by the volunteer teacher in his or her surroundings and report monthly to the LCN,” Hney said.

At the end of the training, LCN provided basic Covid-19 materials to the volunteer teachers, which include buckets, soap, nose-mask, teaching manuals and textbooks.