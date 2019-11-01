LCC, LWF, Launch Study on Faith Based Actors’ Contributions to SDGs

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), in partnership with the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), implementers and partners of the ‘Waking the Giant’ initiative have launched a study on faith-based actor’s contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Liberia.

‘Waking the Giant’ is an initiative of the LWF that builds the capacity of churches to contribute to the United Nations SDG Agenda 2030, focusing on 4 target countries, including Liberia, Tanzania, the USA and Colombia.

The two-day event, which runs from October 31 to November 1, it brought together four national coordinators from each country presented the results of qualitative and quantitative studies done on the contribution of faith-based actors to specific SDGs in their respective countries.

The event was officially launched by a high-ranking Liberian government official at the St Peters Lutheran Church in Monrovia. The occasion, however, brought together Church leaders from around the world to meet and discuss their contributions to the SDGs. UNAIDS Country Director Miriam Chipimo, along with a Liberian government official, earlier led the discussion on strengthening the role of Liberian women as peacemakers.

The meeting also focused on the church’s commitment to SDG #5 (gender equality), as well as to key principles of the Christian faith: “men and women created equal by God, sharing the same right.”

Rev. Fidon Mwombeki, General Secretary, All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), said for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved successfully, world leaders must deepen support to faith-based organizations in Africa.

In his keynote address at the launch of the study, Rev. Mwombeki said since the SDGs came into being, so far, no direct intervention has been made in society to ensure the achievement of these goals before the year 2030. He said the role of Faith-Based Organizations on the continent of Africa is cardinal to the implementation of these goals.

He called on faith-based organizations and African leaders to also work together to ensure that, by 2030, these goals are met. He further called on the church to design strategies that will help in an implementation successfully.

Education Minister, Dr Ansu D. Sonii, who officially launched the project on behalf of President George M. Weah, told the congregation that faith-based organizations have contributed very much to peace in Africa, especially in Liberia. He said while it is true that the UN’s SDGs target is 2030, it is important that leaders of the world also provide an enabling environment for the next generation to feel the impact of the SDGs.

“In 2063 we, who are in leadership today, may not be around. As such, it is about time to we all work together to ensure that these goals are achieved. Commenting on goal 4, he said obtaining a quality education is a foundation for creating sustainable development, something which he also described as essential, “we will work with everyone,” she said.

The Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, prosperity, and peace and justice. The Goals interconnect and in order to leave no one behind, it is important that we achieve each Goal and target by 2030.