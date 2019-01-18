LBDI Presents Cash Awards to County Meet Winners

-Gives LD$1.2M

The Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) yesterday put smiles on the faces of this year’s national county meet winners through the sharing of LD$1.2 million.

This is the first time since 1954 for winners of the national county sports meet to receive cash prizes, which brought joy and jubilation to heads of this year’s winners of the national county meet. The national county sports meet ended on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

John B. S. Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), at a ceremony at the bank’s headquarters in Monrovia, lauded the organizers and the various winners of the competitions for their commitment that ensured that the county meet was successful.

During the ceremony, Roelyn M. Tokeh, Fiscal Affairs Superintendent of Bomi County, gladly received LD$500,000, while J. Daniel Willie, Grand Bassa County Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs, received LD$250,000 as winners of the kickball tournament.

Emmanuel M. Goll, City Mayor of Margibi County received LD$300,000 as winners of the 2nd place in football and 2nd in kickball, while Gonpa O. Dahn, Comptroller of Nimba County received LD$50,000 for the 3rd place in kickball. Grand Gedeh received LD$100,000 for taking 3rd place in football.

Mr. Davies said he was honored to work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) to execute the facilitation of this year’s national county meet.

“We all had a great time for the field and appreciated the level of organization, and brand awareness. This county meet will serve as a forum to bring more corporate sponsors to the table. We have two expectations that will help to elevate the county meet,” Mr. Davies said.

According to Mr. Davies, the bank will work with the MYS to make the national county meet productive as well as in line with the expectation of the Liberian people, especially the young people.

“We will work with you to enforce more sporting disciplines, and develop plans that will improve the infrastructure of sports across the country. We want to see the county meet rotational from one county to the other,” Mr. Davies said.

He said as a development bank in Liberia, the bank will remain focused on ensuring that sports infrastructures are achieved.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, G. Andy Quamie said he was delighted for the endeavor by the LBDI, especially its president.

“I know this is just the starting point and the LBDI is willing to partner with the national county sports meet to develop infrastructure,” Minister Quamie said.

Minister Quamie, however, called on heads of sports organizations in the various counties to ensure more collaboration in securing partners for the national county sports meet.

“We hope that other banks will see the good example of LBDI to follow so that the burden on government will reduce. This will enable us to add five disciplines and that corporate organizations will take some of the responsibilities from the government’s shoulders,” Min. Quamie said.

According to Min. Quamie, the winners of the tournaments have always walked away with only trophies, without any cash prize, noting that history will be kind to the LBDI family.