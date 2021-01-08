LBDI Customers Can Now Link their Mobile Money Accounts to their Bank Accounts

Lonestar Cell MTN, one of Liberia’s leading GSM and mobile financial services companies, announces that effective today, LBDI customers can now connect their bank accounts to their MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts. Thanks to this seamless connection, LBDI customers can conveniently send money directly to their MoMo accounts from their bank accounts and, similarly, send money from their MoMo accounts directly to their bank accounts.

To use this service, LBDI customers need to visit their nearest branch to link their bank account to their Mobile Money account; then, they dial *156*7# on their phones and follow the prompts. Customers must have their LBDI account numbers on hand to complete the setup process.

Rahul De, CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN, said, “We believe that digital advancements improve lives. We support the government’s aim for a cashless digital economy. We are excited about the service because we are giving customers access to their money anytime and anywhere. In just a few easy steps, MoMo customers can conveniently transfer money between their MoMo wallets and their bank accounts when they need to.”

LBDI CEO, John B.S. Davies expressed satisfaction in partnering with Lonestar Cell MTN to bring efficiency to their customers, “LBDI has been an active campaigner for digital banking in Liberia. We remain committed to working with institutions like Lonestar Cell MTN to digitalize payment systems in the country. I urge customers to take advantage of the new platform and use all the features to make their lives better.”

“MTN Mobile Money has always been more than just sending and receiving money,” the Lonestar said in a statement. “The platform facilitates fast, convenient, and most importantly, secure transactions. Signing up for MoMo is free. Customers can visit any Lonestar Cell MTN Service Center or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.

“Lonestar Cell MTN is the leading telecommunications operator in Liberia and a trusted mobile phone and mobile money operator with a singular focus on leading the delivery of a bold, new digital world to our customers. We believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. With our reliable country-wide network, partnerships with Liberia’s major banks and over nine-thousand Mobile Money agents, Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money subscribers can deposit and withdraw cash, pay bills and pay for services seamlessly. In addition, Lonestar Cell MTN gives one-percent of its profit back to Liberians through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. For information please visit us at www.lonestarcell.com.”