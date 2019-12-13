Lawmakers Want CBL Officials Appear for Questioning  

Two members of the Independent Legislative Caucus, Representatives Larry Younquoi and Thomas Goshua, are asking the plenary of the House of Representatives to invite authorities of the Central Bank of Liberia to explain the source of US and Liberian currencies it infused in the market recently.
In a communication to the plenary through House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers, the lawmakers said contrary to government’s pronouncement of a scarcity of Liberian dollars banknotes on the market, they have observed over the last two days that commercial banks have begun giving new banknotes to depositors.
The unusual flow of new Liberian banknotes, the lawmakers said, is happening at a time when there is speculation about the illegal printing of additional money awaiting legislative approval for infusion into the market.
Controversies over the alleged introduction of new banknotes on the Liberian market are overshadowing the ongoing special sessions of the House of Representatives.
The lawmakers argued that they singed a resolution to change the family of banknotes on the market, not to print additional money of the kind already in circulation.
The latest debate is about the infusion of additional pieces of 500 banknotes at commercial banks that is allegedly being served to only lawmakers; something the lawmakers said is unusual and needs investigation.
“The unusual flow of new Liberian dollar banknotes on the market, amidst government’s pronouncement of scarcity, which has caused inconveniences for depositors [and] literarily made it possible for them to withdraw monies from their savings accounts from commercial banks, has been seen with keen interest. Contrary to said scarcity of Liberian dollars banknotes, we have observed over the last two days that commercial banks have begun [dispensing] new banknotes to depositors,” the lawmakers wrote their colleagues.
What seems to be of grave concern, they added, is the five hundred Liberian dollars notes being given to lawmakers during withdrawals as other depositors continue to receive mutilated money.
This current trend of events, according to the lawmakers, places a dark cloud over their integrity, especially given the Executive’s request for printing of new banknotes and the speculation that the Legislators have approved the CBL for a new printing.
Meanwhile, the communication sparked a huge debate on the floor and was deferred to Friday’s sitting by plenary.
Some of the lawmakers had earlier called for the communication to be sent to the relevant committees for further investigation, while others called for the appearance and testimonies of the CBL authorities to be held in open session.
Before plenary’s decision, Rep. Dixon W. Seboe, Chairman of the House Committee on Banking and Currency, suggested that the CBL officials be queried in open session.
However, the debate took a twisted turn when several lawmakers, including Rep. Seboe, alleged that Rep. Goshua, before his joint communication, had accused top government officials, including some members of the House, of being in the habit importing counterfeit Liberian banknotes into the country.
Rep. Seboe claimed he has a recording of Rep. Goshua’s press conference and urged his colleagues to investigate the ‘grave’ allegations by one of their colleagues to ascertain the truth.
Immediately, Speaker Chambers ordered the recording to be played in open plenary, but this annoyed several lawmakers, including Representatives Larry Younquoi and Yekeh Kolubah, on grounds that the joint communication under discussion was not centered on the recording.
This led to a commotion on the floor and Speaker Chambers soon called for the adjournment of session for lawmakers to attend the arrival of the casket bearing the late former senator, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, to the Capitol.
WE ALL KNOW RAMPANT CORRUPTION IS NOT A CRIME IN LIBERIA AT ALL. THOSE SEASONED CORRUPT FOOLS LIVING IN PARADISE IN LIBERIA ARE VERY HAPPY NEW MONEY IN TOWN.
EATING OPEN. (WATCH)
Yanquoi, Goshua, and Kolubah, make no sense. They need to thrown out of THE HOUSE.
It seems like you do not make sense at all. Your communication does not make sense and your argument certainly lacks logic. These Lawmakers were elected to represent the people’s interest and have the legal right to challenge any sinister behaviors of other members who appears to be in cohort with the Executive with malicious intent.
INDEED THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO CLARIFY TO THE PUBLIC THE SHARP CONTRAST BETWEEN THE ACUTE SHORTAGE OF THE LIBERIAN DOLLARS ON THE MARKET AND THE RECENT APPEARANCE OF THE NEW BANK NOTES ON THE MARKET. ARE THEY ADDITIONAL NOTES THAT WERE JUST PRINTED? ARE THEY GENUINE NOTES FROM THE RESERVE? OR COUNTERFEITS?
Representatives Larry Younquoi and Thomas Goshua , when the paymaster at the Capitol gives you your salaries, and other benefits in cash, both of you should refuse the MONEY because the Central Bank of Liberia did not explain the source of US and Liberian currencies it infused in the market recently.
When you people have refused the money, then all of the journalists and the Liberian people will know that you are serious. But once you cannot do that, you are simply been foolish and deceptive, after the majority of your colleagues have ratified the printing and issuance of the money.
The journalists, “the man on the street” and the Liberian people in toto, and especially your respective constituencies want to hear you say,” I Larry Younquoi or I Thomas Goshua shall not receive nor use that new money or additional printed money.”
This is actually a unfair behavior of our leaders in this country. I’m strongly against lawmakers that are refusing to perform their various duties, instead the are trying their all to get rid of the President of the Republic of Liberia his excellence Dr. Dr. Dr. George Wear. With due respect to all my lawmakers, I want to take this time to extend my appeal to you all as a young and engertic man of this country to please come together as one and work in line with the president, cause he’s a human sometimes he makes mistake(s) and your correction is needed to help him. For the sake mainly to we the Liberians that are trying to achieve our education positivitly and peacefully please understand and work together, if you all have decided to get rid of the president , I hope it be at the ballot after his term. I knew nothing about the war taken place in our country for 14 years, but through history and others family members that explained it to me, this is how it all started. Please Please and Please, I hope my appeal and concern raise your attention to create togetherness .
Mutilated LD notes and hoarding of good huge amounts by politics-driven economic saboteurs created scarcity of a medium of exchange indispensable to the economy. But, not surprisingly, proponents of StepDown – Rep. Yekeh Kolubah et al – banking on calculation that the shortage will widen discontent hence swell the ranks of December 30 protesters would prefer government’s paralysis to thwart much needed infusion.
Of course, the Lower House has authority over the nation’s purse strings. However, when despite urgent need for infusion of new LD notes some would rather follow a protest-motivated agenda of inaction, the government has a duty to act in the best interest of concord. It is a shame that while our neighbors are gradually getting economic relief for their citizens, the goal of detractors in ours zeroes on undermining every effort (since April 2018) toward recovery of an inherited bleeding economy: Politics or witchcraft, you tell me?
Larry Younquoi, Thomas Goshua, etc. are the self-seeking and wicked people President Maada Bio warned the Liberian people about! All these bastards (Younquoi, Goshua, etc.) want is chaos. As we comment, even the US FED IS BUSY TAKING MEASURES AGAINST DEFLATION, HENCE KEEPING RATES STEADY UNTIL INFLATION PICKS UP, these legislatively illiterate haters of the poor are here talking trash.
Okay, so the lawmakers of Liberia are “het up” because of a number of reasons:
1. The newly printed Liberian banknotes are being issued to the lawmakers, but not yet to the general public.
2. The Liberian lawmakers contend that they “signed a resolution to change the family of banknotes”, but not to “print additional money”, and
3. The lawmakers are concerned about the printing of counterfeit money and also, some lawmakers do not want to be seen as working with the government in a fraudulent way.
Wow! Have the lawmakers returned the money that’s been paid out to them? One would think that if the lawmakers are really, really bidding on behalf of the Liberian people, the newly issued banknotes should not be used until the Finance Ministry and CBL clarify the issue.
Stern Warning:
While the bickering heats up about new money, old money and USD, the Liberian people are suffering. It will be in the country’s best interest for the lawmakers and the government of Liberia to settle their differences immediately. Politics and name-calling should be disallowed.
As Christmas nears, all civil servant employees must be paid. The new banknotes must be issued. The Liberian economy will improve once Money begins to change hands!
Peace.