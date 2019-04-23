Lawmakers to Slash LBS’ Budget for 2019/20?

The Liberia Broadcasting System Workers’ Union (LIBSWU) says it is stunned by speculation emanating from the corridors of the Legislature regarding plans to slash the budget of the State–Run Broadcast entity for the 2019/2020 Fiscal Year.

In the wake of such development, LIBSWU President, G. Moses K. Dorbor said it “is sounding an early warning against such decision, especially at the time when the Liberians both at home and in the diaspora are watching with high expectation that government would provide them with the basic social services, including infrastructure development of the country.”

Mr. Dorbor said with this the LBS is under the statutory mandate to promulgate government’s programs and policies to the entire citizenry, who are tax payers and need to be adequately informed in such manner.

A release quotes LIBSWU’s president as saying that, though the entity has been pushing for budgetary increment to efficiently cover the 15 counties, this has yet to come through.

“With this mammoth challenge, what one could expect is an increment in the LBS budget for FY 2019/2020?” Mr. Dorbor wondered.

He said the LBS needs to keep all of its seven sub-stations on air to inform the Liberians of the CDC led-government’s development agenda, including various programs and policies.

Mr. Dorbor: “This cannot happen amid low budgetary allotment for the entity.”

Currently, he said people in Sinoe County are deprived of needed information about government programs due to the lack of funding for LBS to broadcast in the county.

This situation, Dorbor said, “may likely affect the rest of the counties if the situation remains unresolved.” He has therefore appealed to President George Weah to intervene to ensure that the State-run broadcast entity receives the needed funding to execute its statutory mandate.

It can be recalled that the outstations of LBS recently went off the air for a little over three months due to the lack of fuel, and subsequently resumed broadcast following the President’s intervention.