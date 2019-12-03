Lassa Fever on the Rise in Nimba

9 cases confirmed

Report reaching the Daily Observer from Nimba County Health Team said that Lassa fever is becoming alarming, with nine cases confirmed, out of which three persons have died.

The county health surveillance officer, Isaac Cole, told reporters in Nimba that three districts, including Sanniquellie Mahn, Saclepea and Tappita have been declared as the “epicenters” of the deadly disease.

Of the three districts, Cole said Sanniquellie Mahn is the worst affected area where over 30 cases of suspected Lassa cases were registered, nine confirmed, and from where the three deaths are recorded.

He has meanwhile warned locals to avoid rodents (rats) by thoroughly cleaning their surroundings to stop the flow of rats in their homes. The County Health Team is therefore calling on the residents to report any suspected case, particularly people who may have developed prolonged fever, to any of the nearest health facilities. Residents are also advised not to bury the dead (suspected Lassa fever patients) without referencing trained medical practitioners.

“Protect your food from rats, and also avoid touching them at all times, should you encounter one,” he added.

Lassa fever, also known as Lassa hemorrhagic fever (LHF), is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus. Many of those infected by the virus do not show symptoms early on. When symptoms do occur, they typically include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, and muscle pains.