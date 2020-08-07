Lahai Lansanah, Snowe’s Right Hand Man, Dies

-Unverified medical reports say he died of common cold

Lahai Gbagbye Lansanah, Sr., former Senator of Bomi County, is dead. Lansanah, 51, was born October 20, 1968.

News of Lansanah’s death broke at 4 a.m Thursday morning, even though no earlier information about his illness was known to the public.

Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr., who is said to have driven Lansanah to the SOS Clinic in Congo Town and later to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for medical care early Thursday morning, posted on his Facebook page that Lansanah was no more.

“We are saddened by the loss of a statesman, a leader par-excellence, an educator, humanitarian and brother, the Hon. Lahai Lansanah,” Snowe informed Liberians and the world in his brief social media eulogy.

Although the Daily Observer does not have a verified medical report but family sources and friends, including Meloshi Robert, manager of Snowe’s Pumah FM, said Lansanah complained of common cold late Wednesday afternoon, but was immediately rushed to Monrovia by his best friend, Rep. Snowe.

“What I can tell you is that Hon. Lansanah did not fall sick for a week or two or three days. He complained yesterday (Wednesday, August 5, 2020) that he had common cold and his political ally, Hon. Snowe, immediately drove him to Monrovia but the feedback we got later was that he had died,” Meloshi Robert told the Daily Observer yesterday evening.

Lahai Gbagbye Lansanah, Jr., on his Facebook account Thursday morning, confirmed the passing of his father.

“What a shocking news! That my lovely daddy has been taken away by the cold hands of death. My heart is full with pain and sorrow. I’ll miss you so much, Hon. Lahai Lansanah Gbagbye, Sr.,” the younger Lansanah said in his Facebook post.

Lansanah was Snowe’s right-hand man. He was Snowe’s campaign manager in 2017 and was privileged again, although having laid aside his own political ambition to contest the December 8 Special Mid-Term Senatorial Election, to serve as campaign chairman for Snowe’s Senatorial bid in Bomi.

He stood by Snowe against Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson and former Representative Gaya Karmo, both, sons of Bomi, when the two proceeded to the National Elections Commission (NEC), and subsequently the Supreme Court, complaining that Snowe did not meet the domicile law of the country to have been eligible to contest the 2017 Representative election in Bomi.

Snowe, who was by then a sitting Representative for Montserrado County Electoral District number #6, but registered in Bomi and declared his intention to run for the Representative seat, something he was expected to have defended after two consecutive terms of six years as of 2006.

In 2005, Lahai G. Lansnah, Sr. contested on the ticket of the now defunct National Democratic Party of Liberia (NDPL) of the late President Samuel Kanyon Doe and became Senator of Bomi County.

He was chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense and, from 2008-2009, he served as acting Senate Pro Tempore. In 2014, Morris Saytumah of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) won the Senate seat in Bomi, thereby leaving the late Lansanah to retreat to private life.