Laffor Bids Farewell to Sundowns

South African Club Mamelodi Sundowns have officially confirmed the departure if Liberian international Anthony Laffor after eight years at the club.

The club announced Laffor’s departure along with one of the club’s legends Wayne Arendse on Friday, December 4, 2020.

“A special thanks to the two Sundowns legends who have given their time and efforts to the club and have been part of Masandawana’s success over the years,” the club said in a statement.

Prior to his departure, Laffor had been battling injury and struggled for playing time at the club.

Laffor, 35, joined Sundowns from Super Sports United in 2012 and went on to play 301 games, recording 63 goals, according to Transfer Market’s records.

The 35-year-old won his 7th premiership title last season — the fifth with Sundowns, recording his 13th trophy, including the CAF Champions League and Super Cup, since moving to South Africa.

Records show that Laffor is the third most decorated player in the South African league.

After Sundowns’ announcement, Laffor wrote on his Facebook page, “It is with immense sadness that I bid farewell to this magnificent club Mamelodi Sundowns after eight incredible years of blood, sweat and tears.

“Many triumphs and great successes were achieved and we stood together hand in hand, side by side, as one powerful unified family.

“There were challenges that left us reeling, there were moments of sadness but nothing could ever break our spirits, nothing could break the bond we developed.

“As brothers we were giving it all we had, everything inside of us. We lived and breathed this game TOGETHER and that we can always cherish.

“Behind the team is another team that we must honour for their service, we give our sincere appreciation to the coaches, and backroom staff who have worked tirelessly and passionately.

“We salute my teammates who have played a fervent role to bring success to this team. I’m so grateful for every supporter for their overwhelming loyalty, love and pride in us. We came and we conquered.

“Our LEGACY will live forever. Anthony Snoti Laffor happiness is free.”