LACC Highlights Role of Religious Community in Fight Against Corruption

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), in collaboration with the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) on Thursday October 17, 2019 ended a two-day workshop on the role of the religious community’s fight against corruption in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

Speaking during the workshop, Aba Hamilton-Dolo, Commissioner for Education and Prevention at the LACC, charged the religious community to sharpen society’s minds, through their preaching in churches and mosques, regarding the effect and harm that corruption brings in a country.

She urged the Council to keep up the collaboration with the LACC to carry out the corruption fight and start awareness in communities, churches, homes and schools. “Let us all stand up to inequality, change of mindset toward corruption and lift Liberia high.”

At the program, the Secretary General for the Inter- Religious Council, Mrs. Rebecca A. Tarpeh-Major said, the importance of the gathering was to see how the religious community and institutions can contribute to the fight against corruption, which is a serious national concern. According to her, Public Financial Management should be of interest to communities as the consciousness of society and the organization is in support of efforts to enhance the PFM.

In addition, she said all Liberians can give support to this process by being watchdogs and see that compliance of it is fully adhered to. “The anti-graft institutions should adequately monitor the PFM and most importantly the religious institutions themselves should be of good examples of financial transparency as well.”

On behalf on the Muslim Community, Imam David Kiazolu said, the workshop opened their eyes to the level of corruption and encouraged the Commission to carry the workshop to all counties, women organizations and do mass awareness to destroy the high increase of corruption in our country.

Mother Christine Dolo, speaking on behalf of the Christian community, said things learned from the workshop should help make the difference as religious people. She stressed that participants should not only be hearers, but put into practice what is preached. “Stand up and hold on to the core values as Christians and work with the LACC in the fight against corruption,” she said.

The workshop was sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB).