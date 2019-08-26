Labour Ministry Launches New Website

In order to keep the public informed about labour matters across the country, authorities at the ministry, with support from the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC) on Thursday, August 22, 2019, launched a website, (http://www.labour.gov.lr/), and an online application for “effective and efficient service delivery,” a release has said.

According to the release, the launch of MoL’s website brought together scores of top government officials.

Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Augustus J. Flomo, who launched the website, said that the setting up of the exercise is part of government’s plans to re-engine processes that support “efficiency and productivity in all its activities.”

Flomo said that the government believes that communicating in an organized way will help the public to have better insight into what government is doing.

“Yes, you may say that the purpose of setting up the website by the MCC is for meeting eligibility criteria, but it is more than that. It is meant for us as a government to make ourselves visible to the public and present what the government is doing and provide the platform where citizens can interact with their government,” Minister Flomo added.

Labour Minister Moses Y. Kollie, said the construction of the website is a success story of the ministry, noting that the ministry’s website has not been active for years, and as a result, the public has not tracked many of their activities.

“We encourage the public to make use of this site to get all the necessary labour related information, regarding, employment, work permits, etc,” he said.

Minister Kollie used the occasion to assure the general public that there are enormous tangibles they stand to benefit from locking onto the new website.

“Through, this website you will track our activities such as, the full implementation of the Decent Work Act, as well as those cases that involve human trafficking and child labour,” Kollie said.

George Ansumana, who provided synopsis of the MCC’s indicators, said that the website is in support of the Rule of Law component of the MCC Compact to improve Liberia’s score card on its commitment to the fight against human trafficking and child labour, and effectively disseminate those information to their sources.

Ansumana then encouraged the employees of the ministry to effectively use the website to improve on the score cards, especially on the issues of human trafficking and child labor.

Meanwhile, the Association of Indian Community in Liberia has donated one new server to enhance the operation of the website.