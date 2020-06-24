Labour Minister Supports Gov’t Ongoing Fight against COVID 19 in Lofa

— Assures citizens of government commitment to bringing the long-term dream to fruition

Labour Minister Moses Yarkpazuo Kollie has provided 144 bags of 25kg and L$75,000 along with, five cartoons of nose masts, five cartoons of Clorox and five cartoons of hand-washing soaps to health institutions and the Lofa County Anti-corona task-force as well as the governing Party Taskforce in the county.

Minister Moses Kollie who is heading a high power Lofa Coalition for Democratic Change delegation, indicated that their three days’ visit to Lofa is to applaud the efforts of the county leadership, buttress the fight against COVID 19, and also reinforce the sense of ownership of the government by citizens of Lofa and partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in the county.

The Labour Minister is also the National Vice Chairman for Administration at the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). According to Labour Ministry press release, the delegation also met with local appointed officials in an effort to strengthen the developmental agenda of President George Manneh Weah in the county.

The delegation included Assistant Ministers of Finance and Labour, Benedict Kolubah, Wolobah Kollie, Alexander Gargu and a host of other senior government officials from Lofa County.

During the donation of the material, Minister Kollie expressed excitement over the level of commitment by the Lofa county corona task-forces across the eleven administrative districts of the county as well as the continual support of the health team in combating the coronavirus which he believes, President George Manneh Weah is committed to ensuring that it is out of the country and citizens can return to normality.

Receiving the items on behalf of the county, Lofa County Superintendent William Tamba Kamba, Sr. thanked Minister Kollie and members of his delegation for the huge donation which is the single highest support to the county since the fight against COVID-19 commenced in Lofa.

At the same time, Vice Chairman Kollie who is also the head of the CDC in Lofa County has called on Lofians to be assured of the Government of Liberia’s commitment to addressing key developmental challenges in the County especially in relations to road connectivity something he said, President George Weah is making sure that it happens before the end of the first term of his administration.

In a community radio simulcast on Sunday, June 7, 2020, Minister Kollie added, Lofa road pavement has been a long aspiration of the people of the county, but its realization has been a major challenge from one regime to another.

He however assured citizens that the Coalition for Democratic Change government is committed to bringing this long-term dream to fruition.

He said, even though the road pavement was initially approved to stop at Salayea by the previous government, the CDC administration of President Weah has lobbied for, and secured funding for its extension to Voinjama and Mankoma respectively.

In a radio simulcast with various community radios in Lofa community during his recent visit to the County, Minister Kollie said, the coalition remains a major force in the political space of Lofa and that, it will continue to uphold its stance in the upcoming December 2020 senatorial elections and beyond.