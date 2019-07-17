LAA to Dedicate New Terminal, Other Projects At RIA

As part of festivities leading up to the 172 Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Liberia, of aviation sector will take center stage on July 25, as President George Manneh Weah and the Management of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) dedicate the new passenger terminal, runway and office complex at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County.

According to an LAA release the projects, started in 2017, are a major breakaway from the past, ushering the nation’s air transport gateway into a realm of modernity — which Liberians can be proud of.

The dedication ceremony according the LAA, will witness the ribbon-cutting and tour of the three facilities by President George Weah, partners and clients of LAA.

The LAA described the projects as a national treasure; something he said is the first of its kind in the Liberian Aviation industry. The new passenger terminal contains two jet bridges, two escalators, two elevators, ten check-in counters, eight duty free stores, a restaurant and two luggage carousels among several other features.

The new passenger terminal will process 350,000 to 500,000 passengers per year, a projection he said suits the future air traffic needs of the RIA.

Also, the RIA runway has since been completed with cutting edge technology including a new instrument landing system (ILS) and an Aeronautical Lighting System that is enhancing the landing and takeoff of carriers.

The new office complex will house the operational and administrative functions of the Airport Authority, as well as offices for airlines and banking institutions operating at RIA. The office complex was transformed from the old passenger terminal that was destroyed during the civil war, into a two level office facility.

Also, the ongoing construction of an US$11 million cargo storage facility being built by GLS-NAS, an entity managing the cargo portfolio of the Roberts International Airport, is ongoing. The cargo facility, upon completion, will ease the burden associated with storage of air cargo, the LAA said.

The LAA says it anticipates that these developments will spark an economic boost that will create more jobs as the Roberts International Airport continues to expand with infrastructure and added services.