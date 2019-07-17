LAA to Dedicate New Terminal, Other Projects At RIA

As part of festivities leading up to the 172 Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Liberia, of aviation sector will take center stage on July 25, as President George Manneh Weah and the Management of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) dedicate the new passenger terminal, runway and office complex at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County.
According to an LAA release the projects, started in 2017, are a major breakaway from the past, ushering the nation’s air transport gateway into a realm of modernity — which Liberians can be proud of.
The dedication ceremony according the LAA, will witness the ribbon-cutting and tour of the three facilities by President George Weah, partners and clients of LAA.
The LAA described the projects as a national treasure; something he said is the first of its kind in the Liberian Aviation industry. The new passenger terminal contains two jet bridges, two escalators, two elevators, ten check-in counters, eight duty free stores, a restaurant and two luggage carousels among several other features.
The new passenger terminal will process 350,000 to 500,000 passengers per year, a projection he said suits the future air traffic needs of the RIA.
Also, the RIA runway has since been completed with cutting edge technology including a new instrument landing system (ILS) and an Aeronautical Lighting System that is enhancing the landing and takeoff of carriers.
The new office complex will house the operational and administrative functions of the Airport Authority, as well as offices for airlines and banking institutions operating at RIA. The office complex was transformed from the old passenger terminal that was destroyed during the civil war, into a two level office facility.
Also, the ongoing construction of an US$11 million cargo storage facility being built by GLS-NAS, an entity managing the cargo portfolio of the Roberts International Airport, is ongoing. The cargo facility, upon completion, will ease the burden associated with storage of air cargo, the LAA said.
The LAA says it anticipates that these developments will spark an economic boost that will create more jobs as the Roberts International Airport continues to expand with infrastructure and added services.
Thanks .Next up as a matter of urgency should be the expansion of the RIA highway
I m seeing two flags: Liberia, China, Liberia, China, on and on!
A country that was once humiliated by colonialism, imperialism and invaded twice by the Japanese is now partnering with Africa and other developing countries improve their infrastructures.
It is pure bilateral, you gain, and I gain.
Africa, are we watching!
It is due to the improvement in science and technology. We ( Liberia ), were 65 years old when this republic was established in 1912, and 102 years when it became a communist state in 1949. There are those who say that their political system is undemocratic, however; one person recipe is another man’s poison. What good will it do for me if your recipe sent me in the bath room all day. I will lose electrolytes, and my health will be compromised.
Our concern right now should be improving our educational system, to get a better trained manpower to move us forward. Our security and defense apparatus should be able to defend us, not relying on someone else.
Fellow Liberians, I think it is about time we start understanding the real events of Liberia independence and what everyone ought to be doing on this day. Literally, this day is Liberia birthday and just how we keep ourselves clean and net, why don’t government declared this day for all civil servants, public corporations and residents of Liberia help clean up the country as we beautify liberia to celebrate her birthday? How can we go around spending thousands of dollars when our country economy don’t have money to even paid civil servants on time? This is the kind of changes we ought to be putting in places if we want to move Liberia forward. The government of Liberia should launch a clean up campaign on July 26th as a way of saying happy birthday to Liberia instead of having Independence Day parties here and there, when the birthday person is dirty like bush dog. Is that how we want to celebrate our own birthday by being stink and dirty? I don’t think so and why should we treat Liberia in such fashioned? It is simple, let everyone get in the streets of Liberia, wherever there is garbage, clean it up. It is good for our environment and very own health status. The money for parties should be spent on wheel barrows and brooms so everyone can get to do something about cleaning up Liberia on her birthday. Look how dirty is our country and here we are inviting foreign dignitaries to celebrate a dirty country independence when in fact we should be cleaning her up. Until then, pre HBD to Liberia. J. Ark
Mr. Bah stop repeating propaganda. If Africans haven’t learn to negotiate and follow theough, it is not the fault of the Chinese. What are the west providing for you? More NGOs? where most of the funds go to paid western experts.
Good morning Mr. Eddie. You and me are looking at this thing the same way. We the Liberian, or African are too slow to learn. I m saying, look at the Chineses, they were invaded twice by Japan, they went through the same colonial and imperial mess that other African went through, unless Liberia. We should be thinking on building better and equipped schools and universities. I m not backing the West. The Western World used us as a ‘backyard farm’.
For this short 25 years period, since 1992, what the Chinese have built in Sub Saharan Africa, and Latin America, the British or other Westrn Power did not, for more than 100 years.
With the issue of the two flags, by now, for the long standing relationship Liberia had had with the West, one would have thought by now, there would been more Western…U S A, or some European flags. So, my first line is figuratively explaine, to highlight our relation with the West, and we are not benefitting anything at all.
China just came in for this past 25 years, and they are helping us build our back yard. Why don’t we learn from them. It is not a propoganda…I wrote to highlight the Chinese bilateral relation benefit, as compare to Western or other countries frienship.
I think, you have gotten my point.
Correction: Mr Eddy, not Eddie….sorry for mispelling your name.