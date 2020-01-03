Kumba Foundation Distributes Book Bags, Others to 330 Students

Kumba Foundation Incorporated, a United States registered organization, has distributed 330 book bags and other essential school materials in Montserrado—an initiative that has put smiles on the faces of the pupils.

Kumba Foundation is a non-political organization established under the laws of the United States of America involved with humanitarian, educational and development activities in Liberia. The foundation has plans to extend its initiative to other parts of the world.

Madam Princess Guwor, the founder of Kumba Foundation, said the organization’s aim is to help parents by putting smiles on kids’ faces as the young people remain the future leaders of the country.

“Our focus is to ensure that the youth of Liberia are educated and become successful. We want to ensure that the youth are provided the opportunity to access education and school materials,” Madam Guwor said.

Schools that benefitted from the gesture included Calvary Orphanage Mission in Barnersville, Keenan Institute in Gardnersville, Praise Foundation Academy in Gardnersville, Tomorrow’s People Foundation in Paynesville and Malachi Elementary in Gardnersville.

Madam Guwor, who spent over 18 years in the United States before returning to Liberia early this year, said the foundation will continue to provide the necessary school materials while working with others in the sector to create enabling the environment that supports good learning conditions in the country.

Madam Guwor disclosed that the donation is valued over US$7,000, emphasizing that it is important in transforming society of the younger generation.

She continued: “I want the students to be focused and know also that someone cares for them. We know this is small but it’s our plan for increasing the donation moving forward. I know with support from different organizations, the students will do well.”

Madam Guwor said she has been disappointed in recent years, especially seeing kids and young people who should be in school selling in the streets, thereby becoming breadwinners for their families.

“Childhood education is very essential and must be given some attention for Liberia’s development. We have to find programs for the kids instead of selling in the streets,” said Guwor.

“I have been working in the education sector in the United States for years and I believe in education, especially for young people. I know education is very important for any society. I was born in Liberia but got my education in the United States and my plan now is to give back to my country,” Madam Guwor added.

Paul W. Menkoah, registrar of Tomorrow’s People Foundation, lauded Kumba Foundation for the donation and called Madam Guwor to do more.