Kula Fofana Vows to Redeem Grand Cape Mount County

— Promises adequate representation, as she seeks blessing from her ancestors

Coalition of Liberia’s Progress (CLP) senatorial candidate for upcoming Grand Cape Mount County by-election, Kula Mbah Bonah Nyei Fofana, has vowed to work tirelessly to adequately represent the interest of her people at the Senate if elected.

Speaking recently at the official launch of her senatorial bid in Grand Cape Mount County, where she went to seek the blessings of her ancestors and honor tradition, Madam Fofana said that she can better represent the county in the Senate than any other candidate vying for the same elected seat.

The Grand Cape Mount by-election is being held as a result of the recent death of Senator Edward Dagoseh. The by-election is scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Fofana, who is once served as Assistant Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), said Cape Mount is in complete darkness and “we need someone that will bring light to this county.”

Madam Fofana said, “This was here my great-grandfather Alhaji Vamuyan Nyei settled and later went to Makpouma where his son Alhaji Moiba Nyei fathered my grandfather Foday Nyei who fathered my father Alhaji Professor Moiba Ousman Nyei Fofana.”

She added, “It was indeed an honor to return here on the first day of my campaign seeking the blessings of my ancestors and to honor and respect our tradition.”

Madam Fofana believes that the county needs leaders who are development-oriented and who will foster unity amongst its citizens.

“I have decided to contest the county’s lone senatorial seat because I want to represent the interest of my people at the Liberian Senate and to also push the development agenda,” she assured the citizens. She also urged them, especially the youths, to be wise and give their support to people who have their interest at heart and will care for them at the national level.

Fofana, who is also a part-time lecturer at University of Liberia (David Starz Technical College in Sinje) promises to make good legislation that will fast track the development agenda of “our beloved county.”

According to her, agriculture, education, reconciliation, communication, healthcare, women and youth empowerment will be key priorities.

Also, as the race to fill the vacuum in the Senate heats up, Madam Fofana has promised to solve the many problems Cape Mount is faced with.

Madam Fofana served in several positions here including Assistant Minister for Youth Development, advocate and activist on young people’s issues, with special emphasis is on young women and girls,

In 2013, she led a process to develop the Liberian Youth Common Position on the United Nations’ Post-2015 Development Agenda as a National Consultant. Her work engages Liberian youth throughout the country in a robust consultation process to contribute their voices to the Common African Position on the Post-2015 Agenda.

In 2012, Madam Kofana was appointed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to Co-Chair Liberia’s Vision 2030 Committee. As the only youth representative on that committee, she worked to develop the country’s postwar long-term development plan. She worked with the Ministry of Gender to establish the Adolescent Girls Unit and became its first coordinator; working to formulate or revise policies and as an advisor to the government on adolescent girls and young women’s issues.

Fofana holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Sociology from the African Methodist Episcopal University in Liberia and an Advanced Certificate in International Affairs from American University in Washington DC, USA, among others.

Other contenders for the senatorial seat include Mathew Darblo of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT); Daoda Metzger, an independent candidate; Simeon Taylor of the Alternative National Congress (ANC); Dabah Varpilah of the Unity Party (UP); Victor Watson of the People’s Unification Party (PUP); and Sando Wayne of the United People’s Party (UPP).