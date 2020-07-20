Kudewein Pledges “Unwavering” Support to Rep. Roland’s Senatorial Bid

A group of glaybo people (not grebo), under the umbrella, the Kudewein Development Association in Monrovia, has pledged their “unflinching support” to elect Rep. Isaac B. Roland of Maryland County District #3 as Senator of Maryland County, in the pending December 8, 2020 midterm election.

Rep. Roland and more than 19 members of the House of Representatives are contesting the Senatorial election to benefit nine years instead of six; and moreover for better incentives and morale, as the Senate is known as the “House of Elders.”

Kudewein is a chiefdom in Maryland County, comprising five towns: Grand Cavalla, Fish town, Rock town, Middle town and Little Wlebo town. But the Daily Observer has observed that only Little Wlebo was not represented at Saturday’s pledge of support.

Kudewein means “people of the water Kude.”

Kudewein Chiefdom is part of Harper District, electoral District #1 — one of county’s three electoral districts.

Elder Thomas Woart, on behalf of Kudewein and the four towns, read the statement on Saturday, July 18, in the Cavalla Townhall on 12th Street, Monrovia.

At least over 100 citizens of Kudewein, as well as Nimba County District #5 Representative, Samuel Kogar, were part of the ceremony that was characterized with kola presentation, signing, dancing and declarations of support.

“We want to use this opportunity to pledge our unwavering support to you — our son — Rev. Dr. Rev. Isaac Blabu Roland, for the Senatorial Election on December 8, 2020. You are an asset, you and we know if you participate, you will definitely win because of the work you have done over the years,” Mr. Woart said.

“Kudewein is with you and we want to assure you of our unflinching support to your candidacy in the 2020 Senatorial Race.”

Rep. Roland thanked Kudewein for the support and noted that it is a sign of a “seal conviction.”

Rep. Kogar urged Kudewein not to be people of mere lip-service but that they must truly actualize their support through campaigns and voting.

Rep. Roland’s first term election was rocked by controversy between Rep. Roland and the former House’s Human Resource Director, predecessor David Saydee.

The Supreme Court of Liberia, which is regarded as the final arbiter of justice in the country, on January 6, 2012 reversed the decision of the National Elections Commission(NEC) in the case David G. Saydee VS NEC.

In its opinion delivered via Justice-in-Chambers at the time, Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, the Supreme Court ordered the October 11, 2011 Maryland County District #3 Elections Results reinstated.

Rep. Roland was elected in 2017 for his second term.

He is the chairman of the Maryland Legislative caucus and chairman on the House’s Committee on Telecommunications and Postal Affairs.