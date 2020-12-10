Koung Supporters Claim Victory Ahead of Election Results

With the National Elections Commission yet to pronounce the official results of the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Election, supporters of Rep. Jeremiah Koung have begun jubilating across Nimba with claims of victory.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Koung’s supporters took to the main street of Ganta, jubilating as a sign of victory in the just-ended special senatorial election, even though Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh has been highly reflected in the provisional results posted by NEC poll workers to be leading with Koung trailing her.

The two election magistrates of upper and lower Nimba are yet to release any result from the votes count so far, but the camp of Jeremiah Koung said they have done their own counting and, from the tally posted on the bulletin board at various polling places, they are sure that their candidate has won the vote.

NEC Lower Nimba Magistrate, Melvin Paye, said his office will be releasing results beginning today, Thursday, December 10.

The preliminary results from tally papers posted on walls in most parts of the county have put Madam Gongloe-Weh in an early lead, especially around Nimba County districts, 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9, but the results from the northeast near the Ivorian border in the central belt and the Yekepa area give high scores to Rep. Koung.

In the 2011 general election, Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh obtained similar votes over her main rival Thomas Grupee around the Ganta, Sanniquellie, Saclepea and the Yarwin Messonnon belts, making her to take a sudden lead over Grupee, who was next to her in the poll. But the vote overturned when results from the same localities, put Grupee in a commanding lead, giving him his victory.

Some political pundits believe that Edith’s campaign team did not do enough in those areas, where she lost twice in both the 2011 and 2014 senatorial elections.

“She should have concentrated in the areas where she had been losing votes, but it appears like her campaign team did not do well in those areas,” said one James Bargue.

However, the NEC has received the two boxes that were seized by the Liberia National Police in Tappita from some poll workers.

The NEC Lower Nimba Magistrate, Melvin Paye, told this paper via mobile phone that the ballot boxes were in tact and there was no ballot paper stolen from any of the boxes.

He said the incident occurred after the poll was closed and the counting was done in the presence of party observers, after which the boxes were sealed up to be taken to the NEC local office. According to Paye, the presiding officer who controlled one of the polling places at precinct 33162 (Tappeh Memorial High), thought that the NEC local office was closed because it was already late and so he decided to take those boxes to his lodging place.

While he was going home, he took with him the two boxes (one for the referendum and one for the Senate) and were later seized by the police and returned to NEC local authority the next day. He said those poll workers were later released after they found out that nothing happened to any of the boxes or papers.