Kingsville #7 Unveils New Market Plan, Opens Construction Bid

An architectural design of a modern market building to be erected in Kingsville #7 Community in Montserrado County District #1, to host at least 1,500 local business owners, with an attached daycare school, was formally unveiled and construction bids have been declared formally opened. When completed, the project will cost between US$40,000 to US$55,000, because it will include an adjusted first aid service and landscaping. Montserrado County District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris, on behalf of the Kingsville #7 Community, formally unveiled the modern market architectural design and declared the construction bid open on Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Kingsville #7 town hall.

“The bid is for two weeks and the bidding form or package is US$200. The value of the market ranges between US$40,000 to US$60,000, depending on the bidder’s application. The township council is the committee set up to do the bid evaluation with some experts from the Public Procurement and Concession Commission,” Rep. Morris asserted.

“Only one bidder can win the bid and the bidder is encouraged to hire locals from the township for some skilled and unskilled jobs.”

Rep. Morris said the Kingsville #7 Community Action Group in the USA, and the Kingsville #7 Township in Liberia will jointly collaborate to construct the market, within the parameters of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU was signed on Friday, February 1, 2019 among Rep. Morris, Phil George, president of the Kingsville #7 Community Action Group in the USA, and Liberia’s Kingsville Township Commissioner Augustus Binda. The groundbreaking was also held immediately after the signing of the MOU on the same day.

Each of the three parties to the MOU will contribute to the construction of the project, but Rep. Morris and the Kingsville Community Action Group are committed to contributing about 93 percent of the total cost, while the township’s input will be about 7 percent.

Rep. Morris told residents that the expected market building grew out of his passion to develop his district. He said there were a series of email exchanges, telephone conversations and meetings with Mr. Phil George, a citizen of Kingsville #7 who currently lives in Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

Mr. George said the construction of the market has been a long-time plan and for which his organization has gathered resources.