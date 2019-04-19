Kings City Church Dedicates US$200K New Edifice

The leadership of the Kings City (City of Life) Apostolic and Prophetic Ministries Incorporated, over the weekend dedicated the newly constructed edifice of the church in Monrovia. The edifice was constructed at the cost of US$200,000, beginning with L$35,000 in 2017.

At the dedicatory ceremony, the founder and Pastor of Remedy Church, Philemon Tarpeh, urged churchgoers not to see themselves as less important in society, “because as believers, you live above satanic tactics that aim to defeat your purpose of preaching the Gospel.”

Pastor Tarpeh spoke on the theme, “The God That Never Lies” with the text taken from the Book of Numbers 23:19.

Tarpeh informed the congregation that there is nothing impossible that God cannot do to change for the better, “therefore, Christians should stop looking down upon themselves as people of lesser value in society.”

He reminded the congregation that God does not lie, and never change his purpose for mankind, “this is why He protects those that diligently seek His intervention.”

“Inasmuch as the Church is dedicated to the Lord, the presence of Him will never depart from there,” Tarpeh said.

He then reminded the Pastor to be aware of who stands on the altar, because the place carries the grace of the ministry.

Pastor Tarpeh said many churches are polluted with false doctrines nowadays, “because of the people that are allowed to stand on the altar for money, and other personal gains.”

He informed Pastor Mark C. Dorbor of the Kings City Church, not to celebrate “corrupt government officials, who have stolen the country’s resources, thereby leaving the ordinary people to live in abject poverty.”

“God can never support thieves, so churches must stop supporting suspected thieves as well,” Tarpeh warned the congregation.

According to Pastor Mark Dorbor of Kings City Church, God is the source of the ministry, denying any external support.

Dorbor added, “the God who started this good work has finished it. This is the reason we have gathered here to dedicate the building by thanking Him for the strength and guidance through the process.”

He also thanked members of the Kings City Church for their unflinching support that completed the construction exercise which, he said, is in fulfillment of advancing God’s Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the dedicatory service will be climaxed with a dinner on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Church.

A special invitee, Emmanuel Gonque, said the country is suffering because the “spiritual leaders” have failed to speak against societal ills, but to reduce themselves to ever receiving pastors as the government tramples upon the rights of the citizens.

Gonque is head of the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia.

He urged both Pastors Dorbor and Tarpeh to organize a nationwide conference to educate members of their respective congregations about the roles of the churches.

For Dr. Henrique F. Tokpah, Bong County Senator, the current economic challenges in the country presents a call for God’s urgent intervention, which he said can be done through prayers.