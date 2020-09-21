Kemayah’s Confirmation Hearing Begins Today

The Senate Statutory Committee on Foreign Relations, chaired by Maryland County Senator H. Dan Morias will today, September 21, 2020, commence the confirmation hearings of Liberia’s Foreign Minister-designate, Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah.
Ambassador Kemayah has been serving as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations since August 2019 and has chaired several committees at the UN.
When confirmed, he will be replacing Gbehzohngar Milton Findley who resigned to pursue his political career in the impending senatorial election.
Since he presented his letters of credence to UN Secretary António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 20, 2018, Amb. Kemayah appears to have been busy with a number of things, including co-sponsoring a number of resolutions and serving on committees.
In June 2019, he was elected as Vice Chair of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for a Two-Year Term (June 2019-June 2021).
In July 2019, he signed the first ever Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)/Formal Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Liberia and the United Nations; formalizing for the First time; the participation of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) via the Liberian Contingent (105 Troop) as an integral part of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA); and for the first time formally/officially acknowledging, and declaring the Republic of Liberia as a United Nations Official Peacekeeping/Troop Contributing Country.
In September 2019, during the approval of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund country programme documents for Liberia. He endorsed all three documents on behalf of the Government of Liberia.
In December 2019, Kemayah served as Chairman of the African Group of Fifty-four (54) Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York for the month of December 2019. The African Group constitutes approximately Twenty-eight percent (28%) of United Nations Member States; the largest regional group by number (Fifty-four -54) of Member States at the United Nations.
According to a release from the Senate’s Communication Department, Senator Morais said the Senate takes a serious interest in the hearings and, as such, wants it to claim the attention of all stakeholders, Liberia’s international partners, diplomatic Missions near Monrovia, the public, and the media.
The release said the hearing will be conducted publicly and simulcast live radio and online TV stations to afford Liberians at home and abroad to observe the process. Journalists covering the Legislature are urged to be in line with legislative confirmation practices, and those who have questions and concerns should process them through the Chairperson or any member of the committee not later than this morning, September 21, 2020 before the commencement of the hearings.
Meanwhile, considering the health protocols that are still in place in the country as a result of the COVID-19 and due to space and seating capacities within the Chambers of the Liberian Senate, the hearings, though it is anticipated to generate huge public attendance, it will be conducted under a seriously restricted atmosphere to abide by all Health Protocols instituted by the Government of Liberia.
How can you write about Ambassador Kemayah’s Confirmation Hearing without mentioning the sexual harassment allegations against him?? Are you being paid to write this story? For the sake of your readers, can you (J. Burgess Carter) tell us whether you are getting paid to write this political puff piece??
J.Burgess Carter is an astute professional journalist with a wealth of experience in the noble discipline of Print Journalism. Working in the intelligence and national investigation sector of our country in the far past, I VIVIDLY RECALL his professional investigative reporting with this very newspaper He knows the difference between relevance and irrelevance, and indeed information from disinformation.
Therefore, neither he Carter nor any professional and responsible journalist would allow themselves to be swayed away from professional excellence by whether mere red herrings or diabolical red herrings as is the case with this plot by Ms. Wilson a hired gun and her satanic scheme of defamation.
How many Liberians will capture the essence of this office when the 15% educated are in the minority seek the 85% majority lead? I will suggest in actual Liberian language. The point here is that women in Liberia have been edging on rape,while the international community has condemned these acts. Women who believe in many men for one woman and many women for one man cannot decide the fate of an international allegation brought forth imaged in an outside relationship. They have practically disrupted the trend of the Liberian society and possessed Government positions putting affront men who stand as faces to gain power to suppress the standard. We need to find out through confirmation hearings, if necessary and lawmakers are not part of this injection or jurisprudence if required even if confirmed. This might be the reason false accusations point cases and lies deny justice. Women who prefer power over many men are also called paramount chiefs and are left in the cloud without traditional Liberia. That is why we Liberians have other traditional women well respected and firmed on one husband. Others no doubt caused broken marriages in Liberia today dismantled many families and are left in the cloud without men. We cannot allow the tradition of one wife(woman) to one man be enhanced by a porous tradition that forces relationship with natural genders and ignore the tradition set forth by our founders of this land, to set the standard of nation building. We will not allow unclaimed women to disrupt the Liberian culture of legality in family marriage. A natural man and a natural woman marry to legitimize their children whether they were born from the street or not. Illicit activities cannot compensate for appropriate approach to a male and female connection. The President of Liberia has a first lady just like any ordinary Liberian man who has a natural woman as a wife. The children in this country have long fought among themselves as to who are married children, children born in the street, legitimate children, and the illegitimate ones. Let the Official prove worth of legitimacy. This is the reason why the Liberian culture provides for customary and statutory marriages. When parents die, lawless children begin to fight and claim property against the authorized code laid forth. In the past, during the war and past, legitimate children did suffer these instances sometimes in blood. We will not allow this to happen again. The future of Liberia will not take this. All respected Officials of Government should know their back ground in relationship to family, state and society. Regardless what you know or how much you are it does not matter. In the Liberian society, you cannot be an official of the Liberian Government, while being revealed as an illicit in the eyes of the public and legitimate in private within the family of home nations. Prove your truth to the Liberian people or face the consequences. Do not flatter the office of the Chief Executive. This office might have already known the tradition you crave to keep you in. The family is first, the state, and than the society. Sit on your bench and leave the benches of others. Let the Liberian people know. Not me.
Gone in silence to pray for Liberia. Do not enter.
This is the Liberian. Well written.