Keith Wilson Dies

Liberian International Entrepreneur

Mr. Keith Errol Wilson, a prominent Liberian and international entrepreneur, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Aspen Medical in Sinkor.

Keith was born September 11, 1948 in Jamaica, the West Indies, unto the union of Mr. Cyril and Evelyn Wilson. The couple emigrated to Liberia in 1964 with their children and immediately opened a successful butchery business at Clay Street, Monrovia.

Keith went to school in England, where he studied at the Wolverhampton Grammar School.

Upon their arrival in Liberia, Keith enrolled in Cuttington College and Divinity School (now Cuttington University), for a year, before traveling to the United States, to complete his studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), and obtained a degree in Economics.

In 1972, Keith married Miss Euphemia Morgan. The marriage produced two children, Richard and Lisa. Keith subsequently married Diana and they had a son, Keith.

He returned to Liberia in 1981 and went into private business. Later, he served the Monrovia City Hall as Chairman of the Council, during the administration of the late Mayor Lafayette Johnson.

Keith remained in private business until the war. When he left Liberia, he engaged in several international business enterprises including working in Mexico and Europe.

Keith met his wife Miss Tetee Marie Therese Mathelier in Miami, Florida in 1993. They returned to Liberia in 1997 and married on May 21, 1998.

In 2001 Keith and Tetee moved to Rome, Italy where he ran his software development company until 2009.

Later in 2009, they relocated to Oxford England, and continued his tech business. A year later, he returned to Liberia and got involved in construction.

Keith’s parents and siblings, Elaine and Richard Wilson, predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tetee Marie Therese Wilson; his four children, Richard, Lisa, Keith and Michael, all in the United States working as young professionals; his only surviving sibling Michael Wilson and his wife Pauline. His mother-in-law Evelyn Mathelier, several in-laws including Ms. Monique Mathelier Kouwenhoven, Cllr. Oswald N. Tweh, several nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends in Liberia, USA, Jamaica and the UK.

Family and friends will celebrate Keith’s life on Saturday, November 23, at 3 p.m. at the Marshall Athletic Club in Marshall, Margibi County.

The Rev. Charles B. Roberts of the Faith Healing Temple of Jesus Christ will officiate the service.

In fulfillment of his wishes, Keith remains will be cremated and later scattered in his birthplace of Jamaica.