Keeping the Promise: Sen Dillon Gives Montserrado County US$12K

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, yesterday fulfilled one of his campaign promises by presenting a check of US$12,000.00 to a special council for use by the county.

Making the presentation at the Capitol Building, Senator Dillon explained that the amount is a part of the remainder of his four months pay, from August to November 2019.

Giving a breakdown of the current harmonized salary of Senators, Senator Dillon said Senators are taking in gross US$10,494.00; “after-tax deduction, we come to US$7,994.00, so I am going to return today four times US$2,994.00, but I will round it up US$3,000.00 so I will give Montserrado US$12,000 today.” He assured the County through the Special Council that they will receive the monthly allotment when he receives his salary.

Senator Dillon, however, warned that there might not be cash readily available, due to the persistent unavailability of cash at most commercial banks in the country.

Prior to the harmonization of the current national budget, Senators were receiving a gross salary of US$15,325 and, after tax deduction, it came down to US$12,000.

The Montserrado County lawmaker maintained that US$5,000 was enough for lawmakers’ take-home pay, and emphasized that his action was to call attention to the bigger picture, that if 103 lawmakers take only US$5,000 each, “We will be saving for this country over US$600,000 every month, which is well over US$7 million that the country would have saved to be put back into the health and education sectors that would make them free.”

Besides the monthly allotment, Senator Dillon said though harmonized, he will ensure that any time he receives his regular gas coupon, he give to the county US$500 of that amount.

Receiving the check, the head of the Special Council, Madam Comfort Bedell Dahn thanked the Senator for living by his words, which she said shows truthfulness to his people.

“We want to say thank you for being committed to what you have said and you continue to do; we pray and hope that other Senators who have been elected to this house will see a reason to act accordingly. I want to promise you on behalf of the council that definitely you will see the fruit of this money, because you have worked for it,” Madam Bedell Dahn, a former Assistant Superintendent of Montserrado County assured.

The established council comprises three representatives each from the 17 electoral districts.

Meanwhile, Senator Dillon has disclosed that there are three signatories to the Special Council account, two from the Council and one from the Senator’s office.