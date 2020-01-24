KEEP to Launch National Reading Campaign for Liberian Students

The Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) has announced the official launch of its 2020 National Reading Campaign, under the theme, “KEEP Reading: Transforming Lives Through Reading.” The launch is expected to take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Lutheran Compound on 13th Street, Sinkor.

The year-long reading campaign, which will be formally launched by the Minister of Education, Prof. D. Ansu Sonii, is a series of programs and activities to promote the culture of reading in Liberia.

According to a release, the nationwide campaign intends to raise public awareness about the importance of reading as well as engage parents, teachers, and communities to become more involved in improving a child’s reading habits and proficiency.

With the aim to promote a culture of reading in Liberia, KEEP was established in 2014. In the last three years, it has established 15 safe and conducive reading spaces in 7 counties, including Montserrado, Bong, Grand Gedeh, Rivercess, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu and Bomi Counties.

KEEP has also trained 155 teachers in improved methods and strategies of reading and 57 students in computer literacy. The Liberian charity has distributed over 26,000 books to schools and organizations, established book/reading clubs in communities and schools, and conducted weekly reading sessions at its various reading rooms.

KEEP has provided 177 girls with economic training skills, and at least 350 women with business start-up funds through its Village Savings and Loan Program intended to empower mothers to keep their children in school and contribute to the economic needs of their family.

“We are passionate about our work, and desire to do more this year and the years ahead. Over the next three years, KEEP will establish 100 reading clubs,” said Brenda Brewer Moore, the Founder and Executive Director of KEEP.

“We are encouraged by the life-changing impacts of our work, and grateful for the support, partnerships, and contributions we have received over the years, all of which keeps us committed to continuing our interventions, by opening at least six new reading rooms in Nimba, Maryland, Montserrado and Bomi counties, in 2020”, the KEEP Executive Director Brenda M. Moore added.

Mrs. Moore said KEEP has already produced a booklet for the National Reading Campaign that is intended to encourage parents to invest in the reading habits of their children and will undertake a series of special reading promotions and public awareness activities over the period of the campaign.

KEEP will also produce and distribute pre-school phonics audio, while also hosting of spelling bees and reading competitions.

Meanwhile, KEEP is expected to establish six new reading rooms this year in Nimba, Maryland, Montserrado and Bomi counties.