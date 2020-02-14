KEEP to Establish 2 Reading Rooms in Nimba

The Executive Director of the Kids’ Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) has disclosed that her organization will establish two reading rooms (mini-libraries) in Nimba County.

Making the disclosures when she led a two-member team to Nimba to assess public schools next to which the reading rooms are to be annexed, Mrs. Brenda Brewer Moore said her organization was driven to establish mini libraries all across the country so as to promote a culture of reading in Liberia.

“The more our children are able to read, the better they will be able to learn”, the KEEP founder and Executive Director said.

She revealed that the two reading rooms will be established in Sanniquellie City and Leahwahpea Mah, with the first at the Kpoahpa Whenten Public School.

The Executive Director estimated that the two projects would cost a minimum of U$25,000 and that her organization looks to complete the works before the heavy rains, when the roads will become difficult and transportation prices are likely to become higher.

Mrs. Moore thanked KEEP’s sponsors, partners and donors for their continued support and partnership in assisting needed children and their communities, improve their chances of learning and development through improved reading proficiencies, and thereby, ultimately break the cycle of poverty into which many are entrapped largely by the lack of education.

Mrs. Moore also used the occasion to urge parents, teachers, students and community leaders to participate in upcoming programs and activities under the National Reading Campaign which was recently-launched by KEEP, in Monrovia.

“KEEP, and our partners, are determined to build the libraries and stock it with books, but none of it will mean much unless parents join in the efforts, by allowing and encouraging their children to use the safe and conducive spaces to read”, the KEEP boss said.

She therefore urged parents and teachers to make the time to listen to, and help their children learn to read, adding, “this is why we launched the National Reading Campaign, and this is why we are establishing the rooms in Nimba.”

KEEP is a local charitable organization founded in 2014 which is primarily dedicated to promoting a culture of reading in Liberia. The organization has established xxx mini libraries in 7 of Liberia’s 15 counties, and has said it intends to establish 6 additional rooms including in Bong, Nimba and Maryland Counties this year.

KEEP conducts weekly reading sessions at it’s rooms, and free basic computer literacy programs at a number of its facilities.