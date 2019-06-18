KD Int’l Film Festival Open for Entries This Week

The organizers of Liberia’s premier film festival KD International Film Festival has said that submission of films for the 2nd edition of the festival will begin this week.

Entries for this year’s festival, according to Korto Davies, executive director of Knock Knock Liberia, the organization that is spearheading the festival, will begin on June 20, and ends on September 30, 2019.

This year’s festival, unlike the previous edition, is open to films produced two years ago to present in all genres that are entertaining, inspiring, educating and also open to Liberians in the Diaspora as well.

“At this year’s festival, we are seeking out films that capture an untold story or an unlikely hero, an unpredictable connection or an inspiring personal triumph. Unlike last year’s edition, which had only three categories, the one this year will boost 15 award categories, including best feature film, best short film, best documentary, best screenplay for a feature, best sound for a feature, actress and actor of the Year,” Ms. Davies said.

The rest, according to Ms. Davies, include director of the year, best picture, best cinematography, best costume, best performing musician and group.

Ms. Davies added that the primary focus of the KD International Film festival, which is been held under the theme, “Transporting Culture for Global Impact,” is to promote talented Liberians and the stories they have to tell the world — through film.

The festival, according to Ms. Davies is a platform geared towards exposing hidden talents and giving them the opportunity to make an impact in the industry nationally and internationally.

“It is also the only major platform in the country that brings together filmmakers, movies goers and entrepreneurs to network and discuss issues about the film industry, as well as provide breakthrough opportunities for those with hidden talents to build a career in film production.

“The festival will not only expose Liberian talents and enhance quality production of international standard; it will further improve the market, increase the sale of products and create more jobs for Liberian youths. This year’s festival, which will be held in November 2019, will be characterized by films full of intrigue and entertainment,” Ms Davies added.

KD International Festival, during its maiden edition in 2018 at the Monrovia City Hall, saw the first winner taking home a cash prize of US$1,500. Runners up took home US$700 and US$500, respectively.

Meanwhile, for more information on film submission, please contact the organizers on www.knockknockliberia.com.