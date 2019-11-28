Kanvee Adams to Celebrate AFRIMA Awards At Home

-Sets record of being the first Liberian to win AFRIMA awards

The Bethel Cathedral of Hope, located along the Tubman Boulevard, particularly in Congo Town, is expected to come live on December 8 as Kanvee Gaines Adams, Liberia’s top Gospel recording artist, celebrates her two prestigious musical awards won in Nigeria recently.

Mrs. Adams is expected in Liberia before December 8 as DAAR Music Global Limited, Nigeria’s giant music company takes her home to celebrate with her fellow citizens.

six months ago the Nigerian giant music company, DAAR Music Global Limited, signed the Liberian Mega-Gospel Star on a five year deal and since her migration to that country (Nigeria) she has touched millions of lives with her inspirational Gospel songs. DAAR Music Global is a subsidiary of the DAAR Communications, a media conglomerate which pioneered the Africa Independent Television (AIT), Africa’s first satellite television, and Ray FM located in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

It can be recalled that Mrs. Adams, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 was one of the many nominees from across Africa at the 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), and emerged as a victor with two of the prestigious awards.

She is the first Liberian artist to have won an award or more at the AFRIMA.

The 2019 AFRIMA colorful ceremonies were held at the luxurious Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria. Established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage, The AFRIMA is held annually in selected African cities. Its pioneer Awards show was held in 2014.

Receiving the award, Kanvee exclaimed: “I thank everyone of you for supporting me through your votes, prayers and best wishes. We did it!! Thanks to the strong man behind me, Mr. Emmanuel Koko Adams, for the love and tireless support. Thanks to High Chief Raymond Dokpesi who saw a great gem in me and availed himself to be used to raise me up. Thanks to my Liberian-Nigerian people for making me proud. This is your victory. God bless you and bless Africa.”

Kanvee’s newly released songs, ‘Daily Prayers’ and ‘Mama (reloaded)’ won her the “Best songwriter of the year in Africa” and Best female artiste, Duo or Group in African Inspirational Music” respectively.

At the event, Mrs. Adams proved her God-given talents in competitions with some top notch African musicians including the likes of Nigeria’s Teni, South Africa’s Kelly Khumalo, Kenya’s Olivia Ambani among others, to be awarded the two prestigious awards.

Meanwhile Liberia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Professor Al-Hassan Conteh has congratulated Kanvee Adams on her double-award AFRIMA success and encouraged her to keep the Liberian torch shinning everywhere she goes.

Hundreds of Kanvee’s supporters are expected to assemble at the Bethel Cathedral of Hope on December 8 for a welcoming jamboree aimed at celebrating the awards.