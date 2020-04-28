Justice Minister Optimistic of Recovering from COVID-19

Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean who recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently undergoing treatment at the Military 14 Hospital in Margibi County, expressed confidence that the doctors and nurses at the hospital that they will do all they can to see him recover of the virus.

Minister Dean’s confirmation came in less than 24 hours when the country recorded 124 cases with 12 deaths and 722 contacts traced.

The health authorities announced on Monday that the Justice Minister tested positive of the COVID-19 virus.

Minister Dean told the local media that on Sunday night he was informed by Dr. Mosoka Fallah, head of the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), that his COVID-19 test result came back positive.

He is the second high-level government official to be announced positive of the virus, though information has circulated that more officials have tested positive with the virus.

Dr. Fallah reminded the public that the virus is posing a challenge to even developed countries that have far more sophisticated health systems, adding, “At the moment no one knows everything about the virus. It is not clear yet how the Justice Minister contracted the virus.”

He said it is important that Liberians continue to observe the health protocols, especially as it relates to social distancing during such critical time in the history of the country.

Minister Dean’s positive test of the virus came after the it had reportedly killed the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Director-General, Marcus Soko, who is said to have attended meetings with the Justice Minister.

According to health authorities, Liberia currently has 124 confirmed cases of the virus with 16 deaths.