Justice Kaba Stays All Legal Proceedings against Senate Secretary

Associate Justice Yussif Kaba, presiding in the Chamber of the Supreme Court on Monday, October 14, 2019 mandated courts throughout the country to stay from further proceedings into corruption cases that involved the embattled Senate Secretary, Nanborlor Singbeh.
Justice Kaba’s mandate comes in the wake of more corruption cases filed against Singbeh by Hans Armstrong, a British national and the Attorney-In-Fact of two Czech brothers, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, who hold 70 percent share in MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated.
MHM Eko-Liberia is a Czech Republic rock crushing company that was situated in Seekie-Ta, Weala Township in Margibi County.
Singbeh is the president and chairman of the board of directors of the MHM Eko-Liberia Inc., where he also holds a 30 percent share.
Kaba’s mandate ordering courts throughout the country, some of which are trying Singbeh for corruption and other related charges, called on authorities at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to stop all proceedings pending the outcome of a conference with judges of those courts, including Armstrong, who has earlier filed the cases against Singbeh to appear on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
It comes as the Kakata Magisterial Court was expected to deliver its ruling on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 as to whether the US$800,000 bail secured by Sky Insurance Company that prevented Singbeh, and his two co-defendants from being incarcerated at the Kakata Central Prison, has a good financial standing to post the bond.
Prosecution has repeatedly argued that Sky Insurance lacks the financial capacity to secure the bail, and subsequently asked Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan of the Kakata Magisterial Court to deny the bond, and go ahead to rearrest Singbeh and his cohorts.
Kaba’s order, dated October 14, 2019, copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, instructed: “By directive of His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, an Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the hour of 2:30 p.m. in connection with the above captioned case.”
It further directed: “You are hereby ordered to stay from further proceedings and or action in the matter out of which the above captioned case grew, pending the outcome of the conference.
Kaba’s action was necessitated by a complaint filed him by Singbeh’s legal team.
Singbeh is facing accountability charges at the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia; theft of property case at the Kakata Magisterial Court, and a simple assault case at the Monrovia City Court.
All of those cases were brought by Armstrong against Singbeh.
In the Kakata Magisterial Court case, Singbeh is accused of illegally issuing a fake power-of-attorney to one Jans Holasek, a Czech national and former staff of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL); which document Holasek relied upon to withdraw US$317,500 on October 21, 2013 from the Ecobank-Liberia account of MHM Eko-Liberia, according to police charge sheet.
At the Commercial Court, Singbeh is sued to account for over US$5 million in cash and equipment transferred to him by his majority 70 percent shareholders, which they claimed Singbeh withdrew over US$2.5 million out of the company’s accounts at Ecobank-Liberia and the Afriland Bank-Liberia respectively.
The trucks and equipment under litigation were purchased and shipped by the 70 percent majority shareholders, Czech brothers Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, but with an agreement of reimbursement when the company produced and sold crushed rocks, the court’s record claims.
In the simple assault case at the Monrovia City Court, Armstrong complained that Singbeh, on September 3, 2019, punched him in his chest at the Salem Police Depot in Sinkor, Monrovia in the presence of on-lookers, including officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).
Singbeh’s alleged act was committed when the police arrested Holasek, who Armstrong claims was used by Singbeh to withdraw the US$317,500 out of the account of the company at the Ecobank.
It can also be recalled that the President Pro-Tempore, Senator Abert T. Chie, disallowed court Sheriff and officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) from arresting the Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, who was ordered arrested by Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan of the Kakata, Margibi County Magisterial Court.
Magistrate Duncan was presiding over the Kakata Magisterial Court, where Singbeh and several others of the senior management team of a Czech-owned company, MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated, are accused of illegal sale of heavy duty earth-moving equipment, and heavy duty trucks worth US$650,000.
Singbeh has repeatedly denied the allegation, but the police charge sheet, which contains statements believed to have been made by Holasek, and some senior employees of MHM Eko-Liberia, allegedly implicates him with the unilateral sale of some of the equipment.
At the Monrovia City Court on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Singbeh’s lawyer, Cllr. Joseph Gibson, verbally told the court that President George Weah was responsible for Singbeh not being able to attend his scheduled court’s hearing.
Cllr. Gibson, who appeared before the court to defend Singbeh in his simple assault charge, said that defendant Singbeh informed him that he would not appeared for his scheduled hearing, because he was in a meeting with President Weah.
“I was in another court, the Civil Law Court, when I was informed by Singbeh about his meeting with President, and so I had to abandon that case to come in here and have the court informed immediately. Therefore, I ask that you postpone the case because of the President’s call,” Cllr. Gibson told the court.
This case is getting interesting by the day and not because of anything insightful, but on account of the shenanigans orchestrated by some unscrupulous lawless fools who continue to twist the law and abuse their powers and for whatever the reason, to shield this man from justice. Because of that connection, Singbeh has never respected the authority of Magistrate Duncan from the onset of this case. He has refused to appear before this court at any time for any hearing. Not surprisingly when the bond posted on his behalf was denied by this court because of the disqualification of his lawyer to practice law in Liberia for not paying his due as an annual requirement yet, the magistrate and perhaps out of fear for losing her job because of the lawless wigs protecting this criminal, granted him 72 hours to correct the misstep and on his own reconnaissance! before she would determine what to do to him for failure to comply. People usually post bond to ensure or guarantee their return to court, but in this case the guy, perhaps because of who he is or who is behind him, was given this special privilege to go and return to court at his own reconnaissance? Imagine if every criminal including murderers, rapists, bank robbers, terrorists were free on a “72 hours” self-reconnaissance before coming up with a bond. One helluva justice system that would be. But before I veer off the drift of my initial beef, these are some of the kinds of overarching powerplay in any society that begets lawlessness. Why is a so-called Supreme Court justice interfering in a matter still under proceeding in a lower court? And there is nothing thus far, implying the violation of the human or constitutional rights of Mr. Singbeh whatsoever. Since the lower court has not rendered any determination in this case yet, often the basis of a SC review or judgement, one wonders what exactly could be the legal imperative or wisdom necessitating this wanton intervention of the SC in this case and at this point? This is judicial overreach in my layman view, pure and simple. The kind of boneheaded example that others use to classify our judicial system as functioning on par with generally international acceptable legal norms or not. Very indicting.
Fellow Liberians, this is a classic case that really speaks volume about why investors are not coming to invest in our nation. How can such individual be defended by the administration for doing the things that he is alleged of doing and getting him prosecuted has become a cat and mouse game. What is the message and accountability our leaderships is signalling out there to the outside world about Liberia can protect foreign investors? This is just another classic example of a 419 game being played by our officials against the 2 brothers that came to invest in Liberia and look what they are going through after being fool to invest in Liberia.
Now, Sengbeh could not attend court because he was meeting with president George Weah which I don’t believed because, they all lied about everything. For the very fact Sengbeh has been implicated in such high profile case and considering his connection in the administration, he should have been suspended or relief of his duties without pay until he proves himself innocent. The administration of president George Weah need to distance away from officials that tannished the reputation of Liberia as a nation to the outside world by doing things that are detrimental to the well being of investors.Don’t protect them because,sooner or later, they will dupe Liberia since there will no longer be foreign investor in Liberia to dupe. Why are we slowly paralyzing Liberia by protecting officials that commit crimes against investors seeking Liberia interest? It really hurts and sad me to read the nonsense that’s going on in Liberia against the 2 brothers that had provided jobs for Liberians residing in the wealla area. Who the investors out there will hear such a case in Liberia and still wants to invest in Liberia? None. Again, let the leadership do the right thing and all will be fine.