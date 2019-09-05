Justice Kaba Orders 2 Lebanese Nationals Freed over US$3.5M Bond

Judge Blamo Dixon recently ordered the imprisonment of the Farhats, after the defendants’ US$3.5 million bail secured by the American Underwriters Group (AUG) was denied on grounds that the AUG does not have the sufficient funding to post the bond to release the defendants.

Chamber Justice Yussif Kaba on Monday, September 2, 2019 mandated the Criminal Court ‘C’ at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia to release two Lebanese nationals, Salah Farhat and his son, Tamer, from further detention at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP).

Dixon’s decision was challenged by the Farhat’s lawyers before Justice Kaba, who is presiding as the chamber justice.

Kaba’s mandate to Dixon, copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, reads: “You are ordered to release the two defendants from further detention pending the determination of their petition.”

Further to that mandate, Kaba ordered that while the matter was pending, the Farhats are not to travel beyond the boundaries of the cities of Paynesville and Brewerville, Montserrado County.

“That the Farhats surrender their passports or all travel documents to the office of the Sheriff,” Kaba mandated.

He continued that the Farhats report to the Sheriff on Friday at 2:00 p.m. each week, pending the determination of the matters.

Justice Kaba warned: ”Violation of any of the above constitutes bail jumping, and so the petitioners (defendants) would be re-arrested.”

The Farhats were accused of stealing US$1.3 million from the coffers of the Tayo Motors Company, where Salah served as managing partner, and Tamer as the assistant managing director.

For that, Dixon set their bail to US$3.5 million.

Judge Dixon’s predecessor, Peter Gbeneweleh, earlier approved of the Farhats’ bond, at the time a US$3.5 million bail secured by AUG, but that decision was challenged by the prosecutors, of which decision Dixon reversed in favor of the plaintiff, Ezzat Eid.

Eid, through his legal team that comprises the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Sherman and Sherman Law Firm, have demanded the US$3.5 million bail because, according to them, they feared that the defendants could raise any money less than the US$3.5 million to be freed from custody, and that they would flee the country.

Judge Dixon, since Tuesday, August 27, 2019, remanded the Farhats at the MCP for the unpaid US$3.5 million, the defendants are yet to secure that huge amount of money, which has left them in custody pending the posting of the money.