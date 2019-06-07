Justice, Foreign Ministers Sent to Receive Protesters’ Petition

The Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor, will not receive the Council of Patriots’ (CoP) petition. According to sources, she is not well and is seeking medical treatment. This information could not be independently verified. However, the However, the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean and Gbehzohngar M. Findley, respectively, have been designated by President Weah to receive the petition.

So far, the protest has been peaceful. Minor issues, such as protesters reportedly being restricted by police from coming to the assembly point at the Capitol because of “lack of national identification”, were quickly resolved.

In earlier meetings between the Council of Patriots and the Ministry of Justice, it was agreed that, at 3 p.m. today, the Vice President, as designated by President Weah, would avail herself to receive the petition.

Henry Costa, a member of the Council of Patriots, told journalists after 3 p.m. that in spite of the sudden change in who would receive the petition, there are certain immediate demands that the President must meet. If those demands are not met, he said, “we will not stop protesting.”