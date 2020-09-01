Justice Advocate Pleads for Support to LNP’s Women and Children Division

Maxson S. Kpakio, Chief Executive Officer of Justice Forum Liberia (JFL), has called for “Improved funding” and provision of adequate logistics for the Women and Children Protection Section at the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Mr. Kpakio said such a department that looks after juveniles should be the number one entity supported heavily by the state to ensure that better results in the fight against rape and sexual based-violence are achieved.

He made these remarks recently when he presented several stationery materials to the Zone 8 Police Station, particularly the Women and Children Protection Section in the ELWA Community on behalf of JFL.

Kpakio said, “The Police can succeed in the fight against rape or any form of violence, particularly the Women and Children Section if they are provided the basic and necessary logistics. The success of any Police operations must start with logistics and I must appeal to the government to provide the necessary funding and logistics to this division for the effective disposal of their duties.”

According to him, if the LNP should help fight rape cases, the government needs to support the Women and Children Section.

“Let us stop the laugh and provide the support they need, and I want to use this time to appeal to the government that every police station that has such a division should be supported and not complain of capacity or lack of logistics,” Kpakio said.

Kpakio, who is a social justice advocate, said if the national government fails to provide funding and logistical support for the Women and Children Protection Division, it will hinder the progress that officers in this division should make.

“I want to appeal to our government that if we can spend over US$2,000 for one person’s scratch card every year, why should we forget about our children? This department needs to be supported, and I believe that this section should also have a separate budget so that they can be powerful and empowered to do their job,” he emphasized.