June 7 Protest Gathers Momentum in United States

Thousands of Liberian Diaspora to gather at Embassy in Washington DC

The gathering has already begun and thousands of Liberians in the diaspora in the United States are set for a mammoth protest before the Embassy of Liberia on June 7 and 8 in Washington DC, USA.

The gathering, according to leaflets and posters being distributed across the United States, is in solidarity with an expected grand rally of protest to be held in Monrovia from June 7.

‘The solidarity march’ according to Patrick Nimely-Sie Tuon, will begin on June 7 at 10:00 a.m. to assemble before the embassy on 5201 Colorado Avenue, NW Washington DC to support the June 7 “peaceful protest” in Liberia.

“Liberia Diaspora Committee,” a release said, “hereby invites all members of the US-Liberian Diaspora Community to a solidarity rally.”

It added, “It is time to match the plenty talking with concrete actions.”

Meanwhile, Internet radio talk shows across the United States have created platforms for Liberians in the United States to join the two-day protest rally, and many have voiced their opinions against the government of Mr. George Weah.

Though the committee has not disclosed its demands for the two-day rally, other Liberians have expressed the hope that since President Weah does not seem to lead the country, and has been observed to relinquish such authority to those under him at the most crucial occasions, he would have to be asked to resign his position.

“We think he has not shown any leadership skills; therefore we want to ask him to resign, and so that we can find a credible person to lead the country until presidential elections are held,” a caller said.

Another added, “The truth is that the job is greater than President Weah, and so I cannot blame him for a job that he is not able to shoulder.”

“We should blame the Liberian voters for the mess that is going on in our country. After one year in office, nothing seems to go right, and we think it is about time we tell him that he has done what he could, and it is time to leave for someone capable to lead our country,” one other caller said.

Other Liberian callers blamed the country’s current difficulties on Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, who they claimed have been dictating events and acting behind the scenes, and making President Weah become ineffective as a leader.

On their reactions to the May 14, Council of Patriots’ meeting with President Weah, and what many saw as the President’s attempt to neutralize the tension that is building up toward next month’s protest, many said Weah failed as a leader to take control over the situation.

“President Weah could not take the opportunity to have expressed his government’s immediate plan of action since he should be aware of the reasons the Council of Patriots is calling for the June 7 protest,” one caller said.

Another said though President Weah called the meeting with representatives of the Council of Patriots; he was unaware that it was an opportunity for him to have acted to set the agenda for action that could have changed the trend of the forthcoming protest.

“At the meeting, after some brief remarks, President Weah turned the authority over to Nathaniel McGill… and what should anyone have expected? Weah does not have his own mind to do things…he must wake up to lead, and not be a follower or he should give way for someone able to lead,” the caller noted.

Others said President Weah should with immediate effect, dismiss McGill and Tweah–two individuals that they consider not in the interest of the country, accusing them of manipulating the President.

“They are the ones who are misleading President Weah, and since he has no mind of his own, he is being pulled by the nose,” a caller said.

Several callers said President Weah has not shown his commitment to fighting corruption, and his failure to demonstrate that he has strength enough to lead the country and improve his relations with the Liberian media.