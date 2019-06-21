Judiciary Warned Against Enabling Rep. Kolubah’s Arrest

Two opposition Legislative Caucuses of the House of Representatives have warned the Judiciary Branch, headed by Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor, to desist from politicizing the administration of justice and stay above the fray between the Executive and some members of the Legislature.
The lawmakers therefore want the “so-called indictment” against Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah “revoked without the lest delay, to save the state.”
Representatives Hanson Kiazolu (Montserrado #17), and Thomas Goshua (Grand Bassa #5) are both acting caucus chairmen of the Unity Party (UP) and Alternative National Congress (ANC), respectively.
In a joint statement, they urged the judiciary to respect the laws that govern the democratic system; the doctrine of coordination among the three branches of government; and eschew political maneuvering and imposition on another branch of government.
The two men, who spoke to reporters on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the office of Rep. Kiazolu, further called on the judiciary to abandon their quest to issue an arrest warrant against Rep. Kolubah, “because doing so does not augur well for the governing process.”
“It has come to the attention of the UP and the ANC Legislative Caucuses that the judiciary branch of government has opted to issue an arrest warrant for Rep. Kolubah on charges [that] officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) levied against the sitting lawmaker,” the statement said.
”In as much we do not support the man-handling and/or brutality by any official of government against our peaceful citizens, we also caution that the procedures or process that will lead to the indictment of any sitting lawmaker must be duly followed as a matter of precedence,” the lawmakers said.
Making reference to previous arrests of lawmakers, the joint caucus argued that, according to the account from historical facts, former Senator Roland Kaine of Margibi County and Grand Gedeh County Representative Morais Willie, were both accused of felonious offenses while serving as sitting lawmakers.
“In all these events, the accused being members of the Honorable Legislature at the time, were firstly engaged through the plenaries by the executive or judiciary before being turned over to the judiciary for prosecution as a matter of procedure, and respect for the Honorable Legislature,” the lawmakers said in their joint statement.
“Unfortunately,” they maintained, “such procedure is being grossly ignored in the case of Rep. Kolubah, who the LNP has criminally charged and indicted him without engaging the House plenary as in the case of other lawmakers, as recorded in the country’s recent history.
They added, “We want to admonish members of the judiciary to respect the laws that govern our democratic system, and not to superimpose through political maneuvering on another branch of government.”
We further call on the judiciary to abandon their quest to issue an arrest warrant against Rep. Kolubah, but to refrain from politicizing the administration of justice and stay clear of the current wave of political tension between the Executive and some members of the legislature, as it will not augur well for the governance process.
Meanwhile, the Montserrado County Legislative Caucus of the 54th Legislature is reportedly contemplating issuing a similar statement early next week warning the Judiciary and Executive branches against disrespecting the doctrine of coordination and collaboration among the three branches of government.
An executive member of the Montserrado County Legislative Caucus (name withheld), said the caucus and other caucuses, and blocs are planning a non-compliance protest against the two other branches of government, if the ‘doctrine of coordination’ is to be upheld.
When a sitting government do not respect the very constitution that they were sowrn in to defend and protect, chances are, they will not respect any other laws as much as international laws as well. J. Ark
Chapter V, Article 42 of the 1986 Constitution says “Members of the Senate and House of Representatives… shall be privileged from arrest…except for treason, felony or breach of the peace…” Our Criminal Justice Systems say Rep. Kekeh Koluba wasn’t charged for “opinions” expressed, rather because he committed a specific crime. This is what prosecutors intend to prove beyond all reasonable doubt despite two opposition caucauses satirizing the charges as “so-called indictments”.
Perhaps, had they advised their colleague when he threatened “to go militant to the Legislature”; made constant terroristic threats; or after burning down of a police station in Margibi County supposedly by gangs close to him, it wouldn’t have risen to his bodyguards allegedly assaulting a citizen. An accusation, by the way, which has a precedent during an affray near his house.
So, it is mindboggling that few legislators would use doctrine of coordination and cooperation to not only intrude on constitutional guarranteed separation of powers, but also independence of the judiciary. If Rep. Kolubah wants to be used like the gentlemanly Qwinwonkpa was, that’s his business. But the government has constitutional obligation to “safeguarding public security, public order” without which there won’t be any Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary branches, anyway.
Sylvester, you think Weah appoint you to NSA, correct? Your days of working for government are over and if you’re a pay agent of the government, shame on you because under your leadership at NSA, there were bogus charges brought against individuals stemming from political underlining. Stop the nonsense defending this criminal enterprise of Weah and his crooks.
The Sacrificial Lamb Phenomenon
Is Mr. Yekeh Kolubah ready to be USED like the
late Thomas G. Quiwonkpah. The end will surely justify the means. When all set and done, and the dust settle. Mr Kolubah, you are no match for those CON ARTISTS calling themselves CoP.
One question Mr. Kolubah should ask himself is, did any of Quiwonkpah brothers, sisters or children came near EJS during her admnistration?
Due to the increase illiteracy rate in our society, there is no shortage of SACRIFICIAL LAMBS in our midst.
I am surprised at Hon. Hassan Kiazolu arguments. He’s saying even though Yekeh committed a felony, the Police must beg plenary to turn Yekeh over. Bullshit.
James,
As open-minded as I am, I have problems with your last sentence. Say you, “stop the nonsense defending this criminal enterprise of Weah and his crooks”.
James, a right to express oneself is an entitlement. G. F. Moses has a right to express himself. You may disagree with his opinion. However, to suggest that he should not “defend Weah and his crooks” is to say he should not defend the person he wishes to defend.
James or alias unscrupulous journalist, you guys don’t have any credibility as independent, fair, accurate and accountable narrators or interpreters of the news apart from peddling mostly partisan propaganda. You can’t even logically refute my point of view, but lazily ran for the hideout of boastful bookish blockheads: Attack person, rather than the issue, or Ad Hominem argument.
I don’t expect you to provide name of anyone against whom “bogus charges” were filed under my management between September 1980 to August 1986. Not surprisingly, in their 1987 on-the-ground fact-finding Report, following the failed 1985 Invasion, entitled “Promise Betrayed”, the American Human Rights Committee described me as “a low profile professional” and NSA “a professional agency”.
I was well prepared for my chosen career and worked fourteen years without blemish before 1980 September. I live within my means; money has never held a huge sway. Please be informed that I’m not sitting supinely while the same self-entitled warmongers start sowing seeds of further chaos. If you have evidence of corruption, take whomsoever the suspects anywhere with jurisdiction. But I will be on you like flies on open shit should you start messing with stability: Nonsense!
I met S. G. Moses. Sorry brother Moses.
Mr. F. Hney, thanks, brother, but the guy taking cover under an alias is infamous for parading his perspectives as proven facts, and has been trying unsuccessfully to silence me: Waste of time.
Mr. S. G Moses,
You will never be silenced by the scare tactics of your critics. Only God our creator can and will silence you. Although I do not agree with the Council of Patriots, I understand that they have a right to protest democratically.
We need to get out of the personalities of people with whom we have a disagreement. The subject matter is more important!
This idea of personal attacks has got to stop. Again, we can agree to disagree and still be civil about it. Uncle Moses is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else. The Rule of Law has to prevail if we will move as a people and as a country. . Subject matter, like Brother Hney rightly says, is more important.