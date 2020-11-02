Judicial Staffer Sets Himself Ablaze to Protest Pay Delay, Alleged Intimidation by Chief Justice

The Temple of Justice was a scene of shock this morning, November 02, 2020, when Archie Ponpon, head of Judicial Workers and a rights activist, set himself ablaze for the delay on the part of the Judiciary Branch of Government to pay their salaries owed for 12 months.
For the past weeks or months the workers have been in serious discontentment over delay in their Liberian component of their salaries and Ponpon, who doused himself with a liter of gasoline before lighting himself up, has been pressing on the Judiciary headed by Chief Justice Francis Korkpor to pay. At one point in time, Ponpon had laid flat under the back tire of the vehicle belonging to Chief Justice Korkpor after he, along with other workers had staged a protest in which the Liberia National Police brutalized the protesters.
Ponpon and others have been protesting on the grounds of the Temple of Justice, referring to Chief Justice Korkpor as “Rogue,” something internal sources say could lead to the dismissal of those involved, including Ponpon.
Ponpon was suspended because of the protest and allegations against the Chief Justice, and forwarded to the Justice Ministry for investigation and prosecution. Prior to setting himself ablaze, he had complained that he has been denied legal representation by lawyers owing to fear that they may be reprimanded for representing him since the case against him involves the Chief Justice.
This on a sunny Monday morning, Ponpon arrived a the Temple of Justice in a long-sleeve blue shirt, under a black long-sleeve zip-down sweater, under a blue blazer. Apparently he had threatened to set himself ablaze, but judicial security and authorities seemed to underestimate ponpon resolve to do what he did.
Ponpon set himself on fire, which blazed for about 35 seconds before people around him were able to put the fire out using water and trying to pull the layers of clothing off him. His face and hands were peeled from the fire and he groped around as though blind until a man helped him to mount a motorbike that rushed him to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center for treatment.
Our Liberian people really have a short memory. If they did not, they would not be shocked at this Leroy Archie Ponpon business as usual to buy public notice.
Was this not the same insane sodomite and homosexual rascal who vowed to die on hunger strike if the Legislature did not make laws for man to marry man and woman to marry woman???
It was this same Leroy Archie Ponpon who says Liberia should be a gay nation with man having sex with man.
Concerned Liberian
However, Mr. Concerned Liberian, does Mr. Ponpon’s personal beliefs justify the government not paying the judicial staffers for over 12 months now? Can you reconcile these two events for readers’ clear understanding?
Donald Itoka, TO WHICH of Mr. Ponpon’s personal “beliefs “ are you alluding?
(1) that a nation must enact laws for the lustful and abominable sexual urges of each and every citizen or foreigner in a country even at the destruction of a people’s culture, customs, traditions, and laws?
(2)His personal “belief “ that in order to have a nation bend down backwards to his lustful homosexual desires, going on hunger strike is the solution?
(3) Setting himself ablaze for salaries is a wise decision?
(4) Or his “belief “ that quietly committing suicide for his personal desires not been honored and given him shall not give him the public attention he craves?
Donald, when you have pointed out which of the aforementioned “beliefs “ of Mr. Ponpon, you are alluding to, we shall proffer you the “clear understanding “ you yearn.
Mr. Concerned Citizen, you have confused your readers more than offering clear, tangible explanations. Mr. Ponpon, a participant in the judicial staffers protests, set himself ablaze because of growing frustrations over their pay.
And in your response, you state he is a homosexual. So, are you saying because of his sexual orientation, government should deny them collectively their due compensation? What does his sexual orientation have to do with what he has worked for and legally earned? How can you compare a person’s legally earned wages with the authorities’ refusal to pay him?
What is the logic behind your explanations? Let me surmise you are not a gay man, right? What if you chose to be one, then who did impose the behavior on you? Nobody imposed such a choice on you. You consciously chose it as a matter of personal preference.
Now, what would your sexual, personal preference have to do with your legal performance of professional services and duties to the government or whatever entity you maybe working for, but whenever you request for pay all you receive is outright recalcitrance and a run-around? Would it not be perplexing and frustrating? Adding insults to injuries, this goes on for months with no end in sight.
I really want to see what cogent argument you can give for any rational person to buy into your logic.
Donald Itoka, answer the question! TO WHICH of Mr. Ponpon’s “
personal beliefs“ are you alluding?
My mehn, if you can dodge your own chunk or rock of meaningless comparisons you keep throwing for public sympathy, it’s best you excuse the podium and let a better speaker mount it and make sense to us. This is not politics. What is at play here is a desperate man calling attention to what is commonly a ‘new normal’ in this country. Working without being paid is a normal occurrence with us now. But that doesn’t make it acceptable to concerned minds. In a civilized nation,candy a democracy at that rate, people are paid for their services rendered to government or private bodies. And someone willing to draw attention to that issue should not be grounds for ridiculing them. And this is what you are exactly doing.. What is your problem?While I do not support Archie Pontoon for wanting to commit support suicide, it is equally a reminder to the government of the day that they have a duty to perform of which they are not doing.
Why Archie Ponpon should wickedly planned to takeaway his lifein such a manner under the disguise of advocacy? This have no substantial prove about his suicidal behavior. Only a fool or someone’s that don’t have good plan for his life can behaves such a cowardly manner. Since he is openly known gay, he don’t have any dependant to take care of that’s he has been involved in so many life threatening controversies.
He may have a logical case for demanding for the reward of their labors, but acting in such a terrorist manner looks scaring and sent a strong message to all of the judges in this country. Holding unto the renumeration of workers for so many months may have no true backing, while it is true that these people are sacrificing their lives to serve their country, equally so their families need to survive. The judiciary need to do whatever they can to settle their workers in order to curtail untold situation at their various working places across the country.
However, it is time for the judicial branch to take a hard looks of employees characters survey most especially the like of Archie Ponpon who is in the constant habit of leading his colleauges to take brash actions against their superiors.
My brother, if you are to experience the difficulties that Archie Ponpon experienced or is experiencing, you wouldn’t have ask such question. A worker has one source of income especially in Liberia and imagine not receiving the salary that is due unto you for a year, how do you think he’s been paying his rent or doing whatsoever emergency things. This does not require a psychiatrist to understand that frustration and desperation made him to set himself ablaze.
Everyone including you and me has a breaking point, for you this was stupid but for him it was the last option seeing he went to court with others protested with others for their salaries but couldn’t receive any of their compensation not even for a month shows the fault or cracks in our system and shows that the well being of civi workers isn’t on this administration list. So please before judging try seeing from Archie’s perspective.
Regardless of Archie’s state of mind, which only a psychiatrist that examined him can determine, his attempted self-incineration is referred to as “flames of protest”, and has been successfully carried out for religious or political reasons in different countries since the mid 1960’s. Vietnam, Korea, Milan, Oslo, Tibet and so on came to mind, and in Algeria self-immolation by a petty trader triggered the Arab Soring.
Of course, suicide was used before to escape hardships. I remember few in Gbarnga by former rebels until Ebola came and overshadowed those tragedies. However, this public attempt is different, and sends a profoundly powerful message to the political leadership. It cannot be explained away by shaming him. Instead, the logical response is putting processes in place to first pay rank and file their pennies, then the pounds (£) of justices.
So Sylvester Bagdhad Moses still has heart in that withering frame he shuttles around, after all? Who would have thought this mischief-making ex-director of the notorious National Assassination Servises was capable of this level of empathy as demonstrated about this incident. Bagdhad Mose, that regime apologist? But I’ve warned him before, that you live contrary to your God-imbued humanity and all because of “Thirty pieces of silver,” you will atone for it in the final analysis, either here or “yonder.” The choice is yours. Darn double-crossing mercenary. By thy fruits!…
Michael S. Solee
You asked a good question, “Why Archie Ponpon should wickedly planned to take away his life in such a manner under the disguise of advocacy?” The answer to this question is beyond the scope of my expertise as I am not a psychiatrist and neither do I have training in psycho-social behavior.
However, sometimes we only need to examine some of the injustices that are brought on the lives of everyday people, and then we will be able to determine many probabilities of why people do some acts which they may not do other wise under normal circumstances.
Also, levels of tolerance differ particularly from one individual to another. The injustices you might have the endurance for, another person may not have the endurance for such injustices. They will only take sufferings for so long and after that, they’re willing to do anything without studying the consequences. For example: Why do terrorists get in a plane and bomb it without having a second thought their lives could also be taken?
So, a good solution is for government to do the right thing by its citizens. Like you said and I agree with you on this point, if people work for any entity and they are not paid, their lives are gravely affected including the livelihood of their families.
I think people should be very careful how they judge others because if the shoes were on their feet they would even do worst than the ones they are judging. I live in the United States and I thank God that I am blessed. On the other hand, I do pray for my Liberian brothers and sisters some of whom may not be doing well for reasons that are beyond their control and may not be of their own making. Given if the circumstances were the other way around, they would have even be doing far better than many of their merciless critics.
The unfortunate thing about it is that the people ruling the country do not have human hearts to know they need to pay people so that they can care for their families.
Wicked set of criminals calling themselves pro-poor government.
Bunch of hooligans preying on the blood of good and innocent people.
God will punish you and your offspring!