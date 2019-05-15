Judges Warned Against Impropriety

In the wake of growing public condemnation of the justice system, a Judge of the Criminal Court ‘C’ on Monday, May 13, 2019, cautioned his colleagues to desist from any ‘arbitrary attitude’ that that has the propensity to tarnish the credibility of the court.

Although Judge Peter Gbeneweleh did not mention the name of any particular judge or magistrate, he reminded his colleagues to see themselves as agents of peace, who should discharge their duties with a high level of neutrality.

“You should discharge your duties with fairness, impartiality, transparency and professionalism to restore public confidence in our justice system,” Gbeneweleh said at the opening of the 2019 May Term of Criminal Courts, A,B, C, D and E, at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

On the issue of the jurors, he said their presence during the term of courts should not be misconstrued as being there for commercial purposes.

He warned that, as a Judge, he will not hesitate to punish any of the jurors suspected of misconduct.

Though Judge Gbeneweleh spoke on the theme, “Equipping the Justice Sector in Enhancing the Rule of Law, he remains convicted that public officials are subject to the law, and as such, they are under the equal protection of the law.”

“We all must always uphold and respect the rule of law, which is one of the keys for sustainable peace, security and national development in our country,” he cautioned his colleagues.

On the issue of logistical support, Gbeneweleh opted for vehicles to be assigned to judges of specialized courts to include the Tax, Probate, Debt and Commercial like in the case of the Circuit Court and Relieving Judges.

He also blamed the lack of modern recording equipment as some of the challenges confronting the court to speedily hear and determine cases throughout the country.

“Our magistrates should be equipped with computers and competent clerical staff,” Gbeneweleh appealed.