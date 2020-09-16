Judge Eva Mappy Morgan Launches Book on Legal Ethics

Eva Mappy Morgan, Chief Judge at the Commercial Court of Liberia and Associate Professor at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia, has officially launched a legal book titled, “Legal Ethics.”

The publication by Judge Morgan is part of the professional activities of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, focused on research by professors of the Law School to publish course books that will be useful to students enrolling at the institution and also contribute to the school’s journal.

The Law Journal is a scholarly or academic publication presenting commentary of emerging or topical developments in the law, and often specializing in a particular area of the law or legal information specific to a jurisdiction.

It can be recalled that in 2017, the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law created and prepared a strategic plan intended to govern the activities of the law school in terms of scholarly research and publication as well as digitization of the records of the law school, among other things.

In this regard, the law school developed a program where professors expressed their interest in writing course-books and, to facilitate the work, the law school was able to get funding from students and some members of the public and was able to give research grants to professors to write books; an opportunity Judge Morgan took advantage of.

Addressing her audience during the occasion, Judge Morgan said having a peaceful society requires respecting the rule of law and respect for the rights of others and, as such, her book seeks to explain legal ethics that lawyers and judges can follow to solidify the kind of peace and stability that Liberia needs.

“We are all made equally and have certain indisputable rights that are contained in the constitution of our country and in the constitution of countries of other citizens here and away,” Judge Morgan said. “We are therefore under obligation to protect these rights and to know them, and this is what my book is for.”

She, however, noted that it is rather unfortunate Liberians live in a society that seems cancerous and eats itself from the inside and self-in clothing due to hatred and activities.

“Do we have an enabling environment that appreciates scholarship, integrity, hard work, fairness and many of those policies that shift society? Or do we consider these policies immaterial to the wellbeing of this country? What type of society do we want?” Judge Morgan questioned.

“Let me try to answer this, we have to endeavor to build a society where lawyers, magistrates, judges, and justices and work to ensure the rule of law and the effective administration of justice.”

“I believe we can grow a society where we decry those who carry lies, hatred and false narratives. I believe we can begin and continue to teach the benefit of truth, kindness and forgiveness,” she added.

To imbue ethics in people of the society, Judge Morgan said it is right to teach the subject at the kindergarten level because it will plant that seed in the upcoming generation and will continue with them.

“I suggest to you that we can all challenge ourselves to these principles; we can be truthful, kind, work and live together in peace and stop the violence and hate speech,” she said.

UL president, Dr. Julius Sawolo Nelson, congratulated associate professor Morgan for her publication and challenged the Dean of the Law School, Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, to make the publication of books part of the University’s strategic plan.

“It is our hope that, in the new dispensation of research, the University will attach seriousness to research and book publication as Associate Professor Morgan has done,” said Dr. Nelson.

Dr. Nelson disclosed that plans are underway to showcase and celebrate professors who have written books while at the university.