Judge Dixon Steps Down from Singbeh’s US$5 Million ‘Theft’ Case

Amid claims of telephone conversations between the Resident Circuit Judge of Criminal Court ‘C’ Blamo Dixon and Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, Dixon on Friday, November 20, recused himself from the US$5m high profile case that involving Singbeh and several other defendants.

Judge Dixon took the decision immediately after the state lawyers filed a motion that sought recusal of the judge and a subsequent complaint filed by a British national, Hans Armstrong, before the office of Chief Justice Francis Korkpor against Dixon.

In a tense hearing on Friday, Armstrong,’s lawyers had questioned the impartiality of the judge and asked him to recuse himself.

Dixon had then ruled by granting the request to recuse himself despite opposition from a team of defense lawyers.

In his Friday ruling, Dixon said the motion to recuse is hereby granted, sustained, and upheld and the resistance is hereby denied and dismissed.

“Therefore, I Judge A. Blamo Dixon, Resident Circuit Judge First Judicial Circuit, Criminal Court “C”, hereby recuse myself from further hearing of the above-entitled cause of action. And it is hereby so ordered,” Judge Dixon’s November 20 ruling said.

With the recusal of Judge Dixon, it now means that there is a possibility of hearing the matter before the Chief Justice, if he agrees to assign Judge Dixon to another court during the next opening of the courts in February 2021.

If Judge Dixon is maintained during the February Term of Court, it means the case will not be held until the May Term of Court.

In their motion against Dixon’s impartiality, the prosecution argued that the judge had been in communication with defendants Singbeh and Chapman Logan while the case was pending before him.

They further argued that they have communicated with the GSM Companies, particularly the Lone Star Cell MTN, to ascertain the veracity of the allegation.

Documents in the possession of the Daily Observer newspaper allege that on September 15, 2020, Logan called Dixon by 12:56 p.m. and they talked for 126 seconds (2.1 minutes). The call log shows that Logan, on September 25, 2020, called judge Dixon and they both communicated by 18:06 and the conversation lasted for 582.6 seconds (9.71 minutes).

This latest development comes about days after a similar call log linked two other judges, including Judge Roland Dahn of the 8th Judicial Circuit in Nimba County, who was hearing a theft case that Sinbgeh brought against Armstrong. Judge Roland Dahn has so far admitted to communicating with Sinbgeh and Logan. A letter of complaint has been filed against Judge Roland Dahn in the office of Chief Justice Francis Korkpor.

Logan and Sinbgeh were indicted by the government based on a complaint by Hans Armstrong who is the attorney-in-fact of two Czech Republic brothers, Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky, who had transferred US$5,062,419.10 in both cash and equipment to the country through Singbeh for the establishment of MHM Eko-Liberia, a rock crushing company.

The Miloschewskys claim that they had transferred US$2,495,103 through Ecobank-Liberia, and US$102,000 to Afriland First Bank, but the company was never established and the equipment was also sold by Singbeh and Logan.

It was the case Judge Blamo Dixon was hearing at Criminal Court ‘C’ when the call log allegedly showed that Logan and Judge Dixon were in private conversations while the matter was pending before him. The call log identified Judge Blamo Dixon’s phone number as 0886512855 and Logan’s number is 0886510206 all on the Lonestar Cell MTN network.