Judge Dixon Implicated in Sinbgeh’s Secret Calls Log Scheme

A discovery of call logs that has spotlighted the Liberian Judiciary, allegedly linking the Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh as the mastermind, has again shown conversation between Sinbgeh’s accomplice, Champan Logan, and Judge Blamo Dixon of Criminal Court’C’ at the Temple of Justice.

Logan and Sinbgeh were indicted by the government based on a complaint by Hans Armstrong who is the attorney in fact of two Czech Republic brothers, Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky, who had transferred US$5,062,419.10 in both cash and equipment to the country through Singbeh for the establishment of MHM Eko-Liberia, a rock crushing company.

The Miloschewskys claim that they had transferred US$2,495,103 through Ecobank-Liberia, and US$102,000 to Afriland First Bank, but the company was never established and the equipment was also sold by Singbeh and Logan.

It was the case Judge Blamo Dixon was hearing at Criminal Court ‘C’ when the call log allegedly showed that Logan and Judge Dixon have been in private conversation while the matter was pending before him, Judge Dixon. The call log identified Judge Blamo Dixon’s phone number as 0886512855 and Logan’s number is 0886510206 all on the Lonestar Cell MTN network.

Documents in the possession of the Daily Observer newspaper allege that on September 15, 2020, Logan called Dixon by 12:56 p.m. and they talked for 126 seconds and 2.1 minutes. The call log shows that Logan, on September 25, 2020, called judge Dixon and they both communicated by 18:06 and the conversation lasted for 582.6 seconds or 9.71 minutes.

This latest development comes about days after a similar call log linked two other judges, including Judge Roland Dahn of the 8th Judicial Circuit in Nimba County, who was hearing a theft case that Sinbgeh brought against Armstrong. Judge Roland Dahn has so far admitted to communicating with Sinbgeh and Logan. A letter of complaint has been filed against Judge Roland Dahn in the office of Chief Justice Francis Korkpor.

However, the Heritage Newspaper in its November 2, 2020, edition claimed that Criminal Court ‘C’ Judge Blamo Dixon has never communicated with anyone to include President Pro-tempore Senator Albert Chie in connection to the matter.

In that publication, the paper claimed that “When the office of Senator Chie was contacted, it said at no time did the office of the President Pro-tempore receive any communication from Judge Blamo Dixon of Criminal Court ‘C.’ This was also alluded to by an unimpeachable source at Criminal Court’C’ that, at no time did judge Dixon ever communicate with the Pro-Tempore Senator Chie on such matter, according to the Newspaper.

When contacted by Judicial Reporters via mobile phone, Judge Blamo Dixon denied allegations that he made phone calls to any of the defendants, including Logan. However, the Judge blamed the allegation on Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe, who is one of the lawyers in the case that is prosecuting Sinbgeh and his accomplice, Logan.

“I challenge anyone, including Cllr. Gongloe, to provide documents that I communicated with Logan or Sinbgeh,” Judge Dixon said.