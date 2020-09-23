Judge Dixon Asks Senate Pro-Tempore Chie to Disrobe Senate Secretary Singbeh

Hearing into the US$5 million economic sabotage and theft of property case, involving Senate Secretary Nagbolor Singbeh, took a dramatic turn when Judge Blamo Dixon of Criminal Court ‘C’ requested the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Albert Tugbe Chie, to disrobe Singbeh and turn him over to the court to exonerate himself from the accusation.

The request by Judge Dixon followed the failure of Singbeh to appear before the court for the continuation of his criminal appearance bond hearing.

Initially, Cllr. Augustine Toe, Singbeh’s lawyer, had informed Judge Dixon that Singbeh was not attending to his case because he was attending a serious legislative function, which prevented him from appearing for the hearing.

“I want to inform the court that Singbeh is absent from today’s hearing because he is on a serious legislative duty that cannot allow him to attend the case,” Cllr. Toe plead, “I want to assure that Singbeh will always be in court as of today’s date.”

Shortly afterward, Judge Dixon was heard saying, “We are not taking Singbeh in this trial as Senate Secretary; he is a defendant party to the case and he should be in court each time the matter is scheduled for deliberation.”

Dixon went on, “I am going to communicate to President Pro Tempore, Albert Chie to disrobe Singbeh and turn him over to the court.”

Dixon also said his court will not allow any of the defendants, including Singbeh, to be absent during the hearing; warning that, “If Singbeh and any other defendants refuse to attend the trial, we are going to take serious action to ensure that they attend to the case.”