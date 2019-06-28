Jubilee FC Join Fassell, Keitrace on Relegation List in Orange-Liberia 1st Div. League

FC Fassell insisted on ending their 2018/19 LFA-Orange First Division League with a defeat and ensured that Jubilee FC join them in their relegation journey from the First Division after pinning Jubilee FC 3-2 at the Blue Field.

FC Fassell, who were relegated from the top flight league on June 9, 2019 after conceding a 1-0 defeat against LISCR FC at the Doris Williams Sports Pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, narrowly defeated the ‘Church Boys’ of Jubilee FC with striker Fred Mombo scoring the final hat trick of the season.

The match, along with Nimba FC verses NPA Anchors match, was rescheduled following the death of NPA Anchors goalkeeper Edwin Boakai, who collapsed and died on June 17 during training session.

Jubilee needed to collect a win against Fassell with at least 12 goals margin and hoped for NPA Anchors to lose against Nimba FC with huge goal deficits — something that could happen through miracles.

As Jubilee were fighting for an equalizer at the Blue Field, the results on the other end were not also in their favor after Anchors scored a late goal in the 93rd minute through Emmanuel Flomo to edge past Nimba FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

Jubilee completed the list of the three relegated teams by joining FC Fassell and Keitrace FC that were earlier relegated to the LFA-Orange Second Division League.

Jubilee FC finished in the 10th position after climaxing the season with 17 points out of 22 league games, while Keitrace FC and FC Fassell ended in the 11th and 12th places with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The three teams to replace the relegated teams will be determined in the coming days with less than five games left to be played in the LFA-Orange Second Division league.