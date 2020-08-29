Joint Statement by the European Union Delegation and the Heads of Mission of France, Germany, Ireland and Sweden in Monrovia on the importance of combating sexual and gender-based violence 

The European Union Delegation and the Embassies of its Member States resident in Liberia – Germany, France, Ireland and Sweden – issue the following statement:
The EU shares the deep concern expressed by the Government and people of Liberia regarding the alarming rates of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the country.
The EU takes note of the recent, deep public engagement on this important issue, including demonstrations on the streets of Monrovia. Likewise, the EU recognises the initiative taken by H.E. President George Weah and his Government to find ways to address this profound problem.
SGBV is perpetrated against women, men and children, often against the most vulnerable in society and it must be stopped. Freedom from violence is a fundamental human right, which must be realised and protected in every society.
The EU therefore remains committed to supporting Liberia in eradicating all forms of SGBV and strongly welcomes the increased commitment shown by the Government in this area, a commitment made evident by the recently appointed Presidential Committee on SGBV. The EU also commends the people of Liberia for their recent expressions of solidarity with the survivors and victims of this violence. Freedom of expression is a cardinal component of a democratic society and is enshrined in the Liberian constitution. We urge all parties to respect this freedom as the country continues to have this important national conversation.
Ending SGBV requires a spectrum of interventions from prevention, to care, to response and to justice. It requires the support and contribution of all citizens and partners, and political will at all levels.
Through the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and several bilateral programmes, the EU and its Member States have partnered with the Government and people of Liberia in many of these intervention areas, including: preventing SGBV at community levels; supporting access to justice for survivors and victims; and, strengthening the response capacity of relevant institutions – including One Stop Centers and Criminal Court E. The EU will remain committed to these key sectors.
However, the EU strongly opposes the death penalty, at all times and in all circumstances. It is a cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment, which is incompatible with the inalienable right to life. It is irreversible and ineffective as a deterrent to criminal behaviour.
Liberia has signed the Optional Protocol on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and, in keeping with its provisions, has instituted a moratorium on the implementation of the death penalty. Likewise, chemical castration violates international rules on torture and it is cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, as defined in the ICCPR.
The EU welcomes Liberia’s full accession to this Covenant and its optional protocols, and calls on Liberia to honour its international human rights commitments and to continue the great strides it has made in maintaining peace and strengthening democracy.
The EU stands firmly by the survivors and victims of SGBV, their families and communities, and we will continue to work with the Government and people of Liberia to end SGBV in all its forms.
Mr. true nationalist, aka false nationalist
Read the joint Statement by the European Delegation and and heads of mission of france, germany, Ireland and sweden and you will know why we protested.
Stop asking silly questions.
You have started your rudeness and idiocy again. Our position of capital punishment for rapists in Liberia should be enough to educate you that we know more of the teleology (the purpose) of the protest against rape in Liberia than many including even you.
That question (posed to J.Boima Moses) is to instill into the mind of J.Boima Moses and into the minds of others (like you) that the purpose of the protest was to present a petition to the government against the menace of Rape in Liberia!
Therefore, the protesters should have simply presented their petition to the Representative proxying for the President (as they did elsewhere), and not insist on such vanity and irrelevance as “the President should have spent 10 or 15 minutes with protesters”, as intimated by J.Boima Moses.
Comrade Kimba,
Please note that Mr. True Nationalist as well as you are genuine Liberian Patriots!
Something To Think About:
Mr. True Nationalist sees things differently. He expresses his ideas based on how he feels about the things he agrees and disagrees with.
By expressing his ideas in ways he sees things, Mr. True Nationalist does not burn houses to the ground in Liberia. Without a hint of doubt, Mr. True Nationalist should be left alone whenever he expresses himself.
Mr. Arthur Kimba….
Kimba is a patriot. Kimba views things through his lens differently. Kimba has a right to become critical of whomever he wishes. It’s all good.
Question:
Because of the fact that differences exist in the lives of Liberians, does it make sense for Liberians to become abusive and hateful of one another?
Answer:
No. Not at all. Liberians shouldn’t be hateful or obsessed with one another like that. It is normal for another person’s point of view to be disagreed with. However, disagreement should occur based on respect for others as well as for oneself.
Peace
Mr. Hney
i quite agree with everything you have said and you nailed it on the head 100%. you rightly said that Mr. true Nationalist has the right to express himself and i agree with you. So too, others have the right to express themselves, but he takes exception when the expressions of others is against others and he start to hurl insults at them because he simply does not agree with their opinions. That is my issue with him. undoubtedly, he writes well, but he has short fuse.
You and Mr. Dolo disagree with each other most of the times, yet you have never insulted him ever because of your disagreement. All the way that James Davis comes at you, you dont insult him, you still attempt to drive home your point .that is what I am talking about.
Mr. Sylvester Moses has never insulted him – true nationalist- because of differences of opinions. but countless times he has insulted Sylvester Moses.
he claims to be the most educated person on this forum and yet his actions speaks volume.
If I am wrong, tell me.
Mr. Kimba,
I am sure that the Patriot, Mr. True Nationalist will read or has read your comments as well as mine. I am sure he will modify his comments. But in return, the gentleman expects nothing less from people who disagree with him. Let’s close the book!
Did you ever read the story that I recommended? If you haven’t read it up to this time, you will be in trouble my friend.
Comrade Kimba,
Messrs Sylvester G. Moses and True Nationalist seem to operate from the same jetfighter. I have not seen a tangle between the two of them. Is it possible that you committed an error? Maybe I am wrong.
Whatever the case, let’s move on like happy campers man.
Mr. Hney,
whatever the case, i am willing to move on henceforth.
which story are you referring to sir? I must have glance over it. could you state the name of the story again and i will read it, Promise
Comrade Kimba,
I could be wrong. If I am mistaken, I will give you a bag of ice so as to cool you off.
Are you the gentleman who is married to a Marylander?