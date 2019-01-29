Johnsonville, Mount Barclay Others To Be Electrified

Monrovia-Kakata Electrification Project Gets Underway

Authorities at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) say the second phase of the World Bank-funded Liberia Accelerated Electricity Expansion Project (LACEEP) — of the Monrovia-Kakata corridor electrification project — has resumed.

According to the LEC, the project aims to connect 10,300 new users to the national electricity grid. LACEEP also aims to advance Liberia’s national Agenda for Transformation to achieve a more prosperous and inclusive society.

Authorities indicated that Customers’ recruitment is underway in Soul Clinic, FDA Community, Mt. Barclay, and Johnsonville.

Households, small businesses, institutions as well as large commercial and institutional users are among the targeted beneficiaries of the ongoing project, authorities have said.

The LEC authorities said phase one of the project saw the construction of a 66 kilovolts (KV) transmission line from Paynesville to Kakata, the rehabilitation of the Paynesville substation, and the construction of a 66/33KV substation in the city of Kakata.

“A new 66/33KV substation has also been constructed in Kakata and expansion work is being concluded on the existing 66/22KV substation in Paynesville. The project also entails the construction of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) tanks and pipelines,” they said.

The phase of the project which entails the electrification of communities in the economic corridor of Paynesville-Kakata is underway.

“This will pave the way for meter installation, which is expected to begin over the coming weeks. The project is also expected to connect customers in the city of Kakata and Wheala pending the full completion of the Kakata sub-station and construction of 66KV transmission line between Paynesville and Kakata,” the LEC authorities said.

The LEC meanwhile over the weekend informed residents of the mentioned communities to properly wire their homes in preparation for connections. Residents were warned against individuals requesting money to mark their structures.

Brendan O’Connor, Network and Installation Supervisor, cautioned residents of the danger of theft of electricity that would be posed to the transformers and other installations that have been installed to provide electricity to their communities.

He further encouraged residents to prevent criminals from making illegal connections to the installations when the lines are energized.

Mr. O’Connor explained the effect power theft continued to have on LEC’s expansion projects, which also undermines revenue generation.