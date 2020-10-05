John Weseh McClain’s Funeral Tomorrow

– at AME Church, Camp Johnson Rd; Interment in Careysburg

The funeral of Pastor John Weseh McClain, former Minister of Commerce, R.L. Former Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, and former AME pastor in Monrovia and in the United States America, is due to be held tomorrow morning, Tuesday, October 6, at the African Methodist Episcopal Church at Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia.

Immediately following the funeral service, the cortège will depart for the City of Careysburg, Montserrado County, where his remains will be interred in the Knuckles Cemetery.

Mr. McClain died in Kennesaw, Georgia, United States of America on September 2, 2020. His loving wife of over 41 years, Mrs. Susie Knuckles McClain, was at his bedside when he bowed to his eternal summons. He was in his 83rd year.

The body, accompanied by his widow and other relatives, was flown to Monrovia, Liberia late last week.

The Rev. Mr. John Weseh McClain is survived by his widow, Mrs. Susie Knuckles McClain; his sons, John Weseh Henry McClain III, Theodore E.D. McClain, Daniel Worjorloh McClain and Devin Weafueh McClain (Whitney); his daughters, Mrs. Joyce Etmonia Shelton (Byll), Mrs. Florence Aurelia McClain (Chinco), and Massa Stataria McClain; his grandchildren: Brandon (Ruby), Edward, Sean, Kenneth, Spencer, Ayani, Amaria, Kidani, Dakari and Devin Olivia; great grandchildren: Naima and Arie; his brothers, Lester G., Sr., Dr. Randolph A.K.W., Rev. Dr. Charles Nyankoon (Alice), Louie Togba and Samuel Ellis Robinson McClain, Sr. (Oretha); sisters, Mrs. Emily McClain Benjamin, Dr. Florence Gbeye McClain Daramola, Mrs. Charlotte McClain Dean, Mrs. Vashti McClain Burrowes (Earl), and sister-in-law, Mrs. Gwendolyn Pierre McClain. Also left to mourn Weseh’s loss are many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces, grand nephews, in-laws, friends, church family members, his Circle Club family, his CWA Class of ’55, and acquaintances both in Liberia and abroad.