Joe Boakai: “Liberia Nears Disaster”

—Says protest is citizens’ constitutional right, calls on Liberians on both sides to exercise restraint
Mr. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, former Vice President and standard bearer of the erstwhile governing Unity Party (UP), has observed that recent events in the country seem to have taken an usual trend, describing the country as “a ship [without control] adrift on a turbulent sea.”
He said the pending December 30th protest is an important factor that “aggrieved groups of citizens use as their constitutional right to assemble, and exercise their freedom of expression.”
Mr. Boakai’s comment was contained in a statement he issued to the public on Thursday, December 5, 2019 as a statesman, reminding his fellow countrymen of where the country has been heading to in recent months.
“Our country seems to be taking on its own momentum, appearing as though it has become a rudderless ship adrift on a turbulent sea hurtling towards disaster,” the Boakai’s statement said.
He added, “Civil servants, teachers and other professional groups are demanding salary arrears, or they would initiate a go slow action.”
As regard the pending December 30 nationwide protest under the aegis of the Council of Patriots (CoP), who have called for a ‘Step Down’ of President George Weah, Mr. Boakai therefore urged all sides to exercise restraint, and to work within the confines of the Constitution.
He said it is worrisome that the Liberian people, and the world continue to demand full accountability and action regarding the ‘missing’ L$16 billion, and the US$25 million allocated for ‘mopping-up excess liquidity,’ “but in the face of that, economic hardship continues to impact lives throughout the country.”
The banks, Boakai said are failing their obligations to depositors whereby families are sleeping with hunger, while students are being thrown out of school for non-payment of tuition and fees.
“Overall school enrollment has drastically declined as compared to previous years, while hospitals and healthcare facilities are struggling to attend to the sick, due to lack of basic equipment and supplies; couple with the abrupt closure of businesses,” the Boakai’s statement said.
Accordingly, he said inflation is running high, while unemployment defies gravity..meaning it has become “unstoppable.”
“In the face of this mounting crisis, the people and our partners look up to President George Weah for assurance, but he has failed to address his people; and has instead, deferred to surrogates, who have resorted to inflammatory language to find scapegoats, and to add fuel to the fire.”
“The government,” he said, “has requested the printing of additional money in the face of structural deficiencies, and governance abnormality highlighted by both the Presidential Investigation Team (PIT) and Kroll Reports, which (both) agreed that there are inconsistencies in the Central Bank System; and that the US$25 million mop-up exercise created opportunities for fraud and money laundering.”
Moreover, Boakai said the government has not given convincing reasons, nor has it put in place adequate guarantees for “accountability.”
“We are all sitting on a tinderbox [and therefore] I urge all sides to exercise restraint, and to work within the confines of the Constitution,” the statement said.
As regards the December 30th protest, the statement said it is important that aggrieved group of citizens exercise their constitutional right of assembly, and freedom of expression.
Henceforth, he said “The government must perform its obligation to provide security and protection all citizens and foreign residents.”
On the threat of civil servants “go-slow,” the statement said government must meet up with its obligation.
“These patriotic citizens have played their part; they deserve the dignity of their labour, and the right to provide for their families. Therefore, we must not overturn the apple cart,” the statement said, cautioning Liberians against disrupting national gains made over the years.
Meanwhile, Mr. Boakai believes that Liberians have demonstrated that they are capable of conducting peaceful protests, “and equally so, Government has proven its ability to provide security, and protection for all. Let each and every Liberian play his or her part to preserve this sacred heritage of ours.”
Thank you for explaining things again Mr. Kwanue. I hope they will be able to read and understand.
Our people are so blinded by ignorance and hatred that they can not even piece together vital information and essential warnings from experienced people.
If possible, Mr. Kwanue, get on the air and explain every paragraph to our dumbed commentators and bloggers.
Liberia got experience people??? If we had any useful people CDC won’t be able to break down a country in less than 2 years. This very old man has been on the scene for 40 years with nothing to show for it but holding govt jobs and eating of it. So let me hear my ear with experience ppl. I beg you. All these decades the so call experience ppl only approach is to beg for money, extract raw materials from the country … You take any serious investors they embarrass themselves …only vulture capitalist and crooks can come to the country… Our whole house of representative/ Senators got no body serious. The media landscape con artists… I have yet to meet one Liberian with real integrity.
Eddy, Boakai is A THIEF! Boakai is more than corruption itself! If you knew Boakai´s record at LPMC and his ghost paying payroll for his office as VP, and the fake companies he made to swindle millions of US DOLLARS out of government, you would not even want to hear his name.
But you guys (most Liberians) believe that everything that comes from the USA is quality. They have brought one brand new one for you to head the central bank. We don’t even know if born in 1962 0r 1952 or on which planet he was born. Is he an economist, a banker, a financial analyst? Anyway, he’s good because he studied and worked in the USA. Where he studied and the job he did is not of any importance, “shit hole” people
They day you guys will understand us, you will learn to vet people properly. We (Cummings and apologists) are waiting to be vetted in 2023. Learn to listen to people before you choose. Not everything that glitters is gold
Some old and ugly thing like Boakai wants to be president in this post modern age.
I wish to see your picture, fine thing!
Nyumah Boakai is behaving NO DIFFERENT from the woman who wanted the baby killed because she knew she was not the true mother of the innocent newborn baby when King Solomon feigned his judgement simply to see which of the claimants was the TRUE MOTHER of the newborn baby.
And this tells that Boakai would have made a selfish and very bad leader if God did not produce a young and very popular candidate in the person of George Manneh Weah to beat this 75 year old still eying presidency.
And another lapse in thinking about Boakai is he not knowing that many Liberians are begining to lose respect for him and even hate him for being a STOOGE for Benoni Urey the boss of this good for nothing season hustler Henry Costa who is like a fly NOT knowing its dorection.
Joseph Boakai, no matter how you pay to spin what you have said inciting and fomenting treason and sedition, even the international community is aware of your plot as a ring leader to commit treason!
If the headline question By FPA: “What Does Joseph Boakai Really Want – Weah Removed?” is what have made you pay for THIS SPIN, you are dreaming!
Do you think if “Liberia should ever experience disaster” as you wish, RING LEADERS OF THE “DISASTER” like you Josph Boakai will survive it or live? You must be living in the past to believe that you will not be killed in the process By ordinary citizens!
So go on plotting “disaster” and believing your life will be spared. Boakai, you will certainly BE SLAUGHTERED in the process as ordinary citizens will start killing you and your immediate family members while or before you are trying to escape! And as it generally and always happen, President George Manneh Weah shall remain in power. WATCH IT!
Go ahead and slaughter VP Boakai and live in peace. I wish President Weah prosperity after slaughtering Joe Boakai. President Weah would be alive and ruling peacefully, go ahead war monger. We are waiting for you to slaughter him.
Short memory idiotic Liberian!
Peaceful assembly is consider a disaster in what society??? I don’t back Costa on a lot of crap he says or does but the man is right. If they don’t protest in this fashion where there is someone to talk to, Liberians will wake up one day and the whole country will be upside down. Yall sitting enjoying life and the hard time in the country is serious. We are the poorest country in the world and we aren’t having civil unrest like other countries. How long do you think before Liberia become an constraint match box? The people protesting is controlled venting… So I beg y’all let the people whole their protest and vent their anger… And stop collecting money from Govt to spew nonsense
Using the economic downturn to carry out your hidden agenda is not a peaceful assembly or protest. Those days are gone when people will use such unconstitutional means to reverse the results of elections. This GOVERNMENT will just have to inject some fear by making people to respect the government or the President By teaching people like Henry Costa and his gang a lesson.
Okay, former VP Boakai has a right to express himself. Boakai is expressing himself. Thanks be to God for democracy in Liberia. On the other hand, there’s no doubt that hard times are present and alive in the motherland. People are suffering. Every Liberian who lives in and out of
Liberia is concerned about the condition of the country. We pray for God’s mercy!
My greatest concern: The CoP! Are they formenters or tormentors or both?
Like Mr. Boakai, members of the Council of Patriots have a right to express themselves. So it’s understood why a demonstration is being called for on the 30th of December, although I don’t understand why the Holy month of December has been chosen. My gripe is this…. while the members of the CoP have a democratic right to express themselves by calling for a demonstration, why do the members want Weah to “step down” from the presidency? The idea of a peaceful demonstration is good. However, a “step down” campaign that’s being orchestrated by the CoP is not good. A step down campaign could flare up into an unintended situation.
The CoP knows very well that Weah was elected to serve a 6-year term. As Boakai warns the nation about the perilous times ahead, it makes sense for Boakai to sternly warn his CoP associates to halt their “Weah step down” campaign. Frankly, a “step down” demand could be counterproductive. If the Council of Patriots want to be seen as agents of change, they must act, think and present themselves as such.
A peaceful demonstration is being called for? Wow! There could be a bigger agenda.
I am sorry because I misspelled the word foment above. Forment is another word. That’s not what I intended.